Ex-department head of primary school in Singapore faces voyeurism charges

Anna Maria Romero | October 13, 2026 3 m read

Photo: Magnific (for illustration purposes only).

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: On Monday (Oct 12), a 45-year-old man who used to be a department head at a primary school in Singapore faced a charge of voyeurism. The Singaporean national has been charged in connection with an incident in 2023 when he was said to have intentionally recorded on video the private parts of a female student, according to reporting from CNA. The Ministry of Education told CNA that the former department head is not working at any school during this current period and that he was suspended in June.

The accused is said to have indicated that he will enter a guilty plea and will be returning to court for this purpose next month. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. He could end up in jail for as long as two years, be subjected to caning, be made to pay a fine, or a combination of all three penalties if he is found guilty of voyeurism. In order to protect the identity of the alleged victim, additional information about the case has not been published. This includes the name of the school where the man had worked and the girl had studied. "MOE takes a serious view of staff misconduct and will not hesitate to take disciplinary action against those who fail to adhere to our standards of conduct and discipline, including dismissal from service," the ministry was quoted as saying.

Over the past year, there have been several cases of children being abused or molested by adults who have been in positions of authority over them. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. In August, former Member of Parliament Amrin Amin weighed in on the abuse and molestation of two brothers by a religious mentor, describing it as “horrifying.”

“Religion should make children safer, not make predators easier to trust,” he wrote. The mentor, a 37-year-old Singaporean man, took two brothers from a broken home under his wing and became a father figure to them. The two boys later developed suicidal thoughts and grew distant from one another. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

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