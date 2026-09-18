Law | 2 m read

Man who threw a rock at Police Cantonment Complex in Singapore while allegedly drunk charged with vandalism

Anna Maria Romero | September 18, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: On Tuesday night (Sept 15), a man threw a rock at the glass door of the main entrance of the Police Cantonment Complex in Bukit Merah. Two days later, he was charged with vandalism. Forty-four-year-old Saravanan Arulanandan Pillay was said to have been intoxicated when he threw the rock, which weighed around half a kilogram, the Singapore Police Force said in a statement on Wednesday night. After Saravanan threw the rock shortly before 11:00 p.m. on Sept 15, the Police were alerted to a case of vandalism, and the responding officers arrested him on the spot.

According to SPF’s statement, the rock, which was thrown twice, caused the glass door to shatter. A photo of the damaged door, as well as the rock seized as a case exhibit, was included in the statement from SPF. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Should Saravanan be found guilty of vandalism, he could face fines of as much as S$2,000, a jail term of as long as three years, or between three and eight strokes of the cane.

“The Police have zero tolerance for such acts of vandalism and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law,” SPF said. Saravanan has since been ordered to be remanded for a medical examination at the Institute of Mental Health. His case returns to court on Oct 1. Vandalism cases Please enable JavaScript to view ads. There have been several high-profile cases of vandalism over the past year.

In March, a 28-year-old man was found to have made prank calls and thrown eggs at police vehicles over several weeks. On March 15, 21, and 22, the vehicles of officers who responded to reports of prank calls were hit with eggs after they stepped out to investigate.

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