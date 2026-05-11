Bodies of two Singaporean hikers recovered after Mount Dukono eruption and three-day search

SINGAPORE/INDONESIA: Two Singaporean hikers killed during the eruption of Mount Dukono in Indonesia have been recovered after rescuers battled unstable volcanic terrain and thick ash deposits for three days, according to Indonesian authorities.

The victims, identified as Heng Wen Qiang Timothy, 30, and Shahin Muhrez Abdul Hamid, 27, were found near the crater area where rescue teams had earlier located backpacks believed to belong to them. Indonesian disaster agency Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB) said the bodies had been buried under deep layers of volcanic material, making recovery difficult and dangerous.

Their deaths bring the total number of fatalities from the Mount Dukono incident to three, including Indonesian national Angel Krishela Pradita, 28, whose body was found earlier on Saturday.

Seventeen others survived the eruption, including seven Singaporeans who were evacuated safely. According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the rescue operation officially ended after all victims were accounted for. Indonesian authorities said eruptive activity from the volcano continued during the operation, forcing teams to move carefully while managing the risk of further ash explosions and unstable ground.

Volcano remained active during the rescue operation

Mount Dukono, located in North Maluku province, erupted on Friday, sending ash clouds up to 10km into the air. The volcano has remained active at a lower level since then.

Nearly 100 personnel took part in the rescue effort, including members of Indonesia’s national search and rescue agency, military units, police officers, disaster management officials and local volunteers.

Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said officers from the Singapore Embassy in Jakarta are working with Indonesian authorities in Tobelo to formally identify the bodies before arrangements are made for the families. MFA also thanked the Indonesian rescue teams for operating under “very difficult and hazardous conditions”.

Questions raised over climbing access despite closure

The incident has also raised uncomfortable questions about hiking safety around active volcanoes.

BNPB said Mount Dukono had already been closed to climbers since Apr 17, with local authorities banning operators and guides from issuing climbing permits. Authorities said monitoring will now be tightened, and violators could face penalties under Indonesian law.

North Halmahera police chief Erlichson Pasaribu told CNA that several local guides are being investigated for possible negligence after allegedly bringing hikers within the restricted 4km danger zone near the crater. No arrests have been made so far.

A local guide also claimed the group may have used a faster but riskier route up the volcano, though authorities haven’t confirmed whether the path was unofficial.

The tragedy occurred at a time when volcano trekking and extreme hiking trips have become increasingly popular among regional travellers, including Singaporeans seeking adventure holidays nearby. Indonesia alone has more than 120 active volcanoes, many of which are tourist attractions despite their unpredictable volcanic activity.

However, the Mount Dukono incident also shows how fast adventure tourism can turn deadly when safety rules are ignored or poorly enforced.

Even experienced hikers can struggle against volcanic terrain as ash clouds reduce visibility, loose volcanic sand shifts underfoot, and eruptions can escalate within minutes if not seconds. Rescue itself becomes dangerous, especially when teams must enter active zones that have already been declared unsafe. The surviving Singaporeans were expected to return home on Sunday, according to MFA.

Adventure travel will always attract people looking for challenge and excitement, but this tragedy is a reminder that warning zones around volcanoes are not there for paperwork or tourism control. They exist because nature doesn’t forgive mistakes once conditions turn dangerous.

Read related: Two Singaporeans are reportedly dead after Mount Dukono volcano eruption in eastern Indonesia