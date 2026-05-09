Two Singaporeans are reportedly dead after Mount Dukono volcano eruption in eastern Indonesia

SINGAPORE/INDONESIA: Singapore authorities are working with Indonesia to assist Singaporeans affected by the eruption of Indonesia’s Mount Dukono volcano, after two Singaporeans were reported among three people killed during a hiking trip on Friday.

Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said it is coordinating closely with Indonesian authorities and the Singapore Embassy in Jakarta to gather information and provide consular support to those affected and their families.

The eruption took place at about 7.41 a.m/local time (6:41 a.m. Singapore time) on May 8 on Halmahera Island in Indonesia’s North Maluku province. Indonesian police chief Erlichson Pasaribu said three hikers died, including two foreigners believed to be Singaporeans and one Indonesian resident from Ternate.

Indonesian authorities reportedly said 20 hikers were caught in the eruption, with three people still missing at the time of reporting. Nine Singaporeans were believed to be among the group. MFA didn’t confirm the exact number of Singaporeans involved, according to a Channel NewsAsia (CNA) report.

Mount Dukono had already been closed to visitors since April 17 due to rising volcanic activity. Indonesia’s Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) had also advised tourists and climbers to stay at least 4km away from the crater since December. Mount Dukono remains at level two on Indonesia’s four-tier volcanic alert system.

A remote volcano with a risky reputation

Unlike Indonesia’s more popular volcanoes frequented by tourists, Mount Dukono is remote and difficult to access. Travellers usually need several stages of transport from Jakarta, including flights, boat rides, and long road journeys, before even beginning the trek.

That isolation may partly explain why emergency response efforts in the area can become more complicated once conditions worsen.

Indonesia sits along the Pacific Ring of Fire and has more active volcanoes than almost any other country. Eruptions are not unusual there, but fatalities involving foreign hikers often trigger renewed scrutiny over enforcement, trekking operators, and whether tourists fully understand volcanic risks before climbing.

Warnings on adventure travel risks and precautions

The incident may also resonate with Singaporeans because adventure travel has become increasingly common among younger travellers seeking experiences beyond mainstream tourism. Social media has also fuelled interest in remote hiking destinations, even in areas with known environmental risks.

For travellers, volcanic alert warnings aren’t merely technical notices. They are safety boundaries. When authorities restrict access to dangerous zones, treating those warnings casually can quickly turn an adventure into a rescue operation.

Singaporeans travelling overseas should also register with the MFA where possible and monitor local advisories closely, especially in disaster-prone regions, because nature doesn’t negotiate and volcanic activity rarely gives second chances.