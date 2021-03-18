BLACKPINK breaks Spotify follower records

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Top Korean girl band BLACKPINK has hit another milestone by breaking follower records on Spotify. YG Entertainment announced on March 15 that BLACKPINK broke “the world’s first and highest record for a girl group” on the streaming service. The quartet previously beat the record set by American girl group Fifth Harmony in 2019 and now they have doubled the number of followers they have with over 20 million. As reported on Allkpop, the YG Entertainment girl group also has over 16 million monthly listeners.

Last month, BLACKPINK’s The Album also became the best-selling album by a female K-pop act ever. Congratulations are in order to BLACKPINK!

BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group with four members — Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, Lisa. Their ages range from 23 to 25.

The girl band debuted in August 2016 with their debut album entitled Square One. Each BLACKPINK member co-writes and co-produces their own music and their music style includes a wide range of genres.

BLACKPINK is the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 13 with “Ice Cream” (2020), and on the Billboard 200, peaking at number two with The Album (2020).

They were the first Korean girl group to enter and top Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart and to top Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart three times.

BLACKPINK has broken numerous online records throughout its career. Their music videos for “Kill This Love” (2019) and “How You Like That” (2020) each set records for the most-viewed music video within the first 24 hours of release, with the latter breaking three and setting two Guinness World Records. They are also the first music group and Korean act to have three music videos with at least one billion views on YouTube.

BLACKPINK is currently the most-followed girl group on Spotify and the most-subscribed music group, female act, and Asian act on YouTube with 54.2million subscribers. Their Instagram page has a hefty 32.5million followers.

