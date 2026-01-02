BBC snubs Thailand in 2026 travel list as Cambodia’s Phnom Penh steals the spotlight

LONDON: In an unexpected twist for Southeast Asian travel, Thailand—long a favourite on global tourism lists—didn’t make the BBC’s “20 Best Places to Travel in 2026.” Instead, the spotlight has shifted to Cambodia, with Phnom Penh earning praise as a city confidently reinventing itself for the future.

Released on December 11, 2025, the BBC’s annual travel list reflects a changing idea of what makes a destination truly special. This year, the focus moved beyond beautiful beaches and iconic landmarks. Working alongside travel writers and sustainability experts, the BBC looked for places that put people, culture, and the planet first—destinations where travellers can connect more deeply while supporting local communities and traditions.

Thailand’s absence surprised many, given its long-standing reputation as a tourism powerhouse. Phnom Penh, however, stood out for what the BBC described as a “major makeover.” Once overlooked by many travellers, the Cambodian capital is now being recognised as a city with bold ambitions and a clear vision.

A key symbol of that transformation is Techo International Airport, Cambodia’s largest-ever infrastructure project. With its futuristic design and eye-catching giant silver Buddha, the new airport signals Phnom Penh’s arrival as a serious player on the global travel map.

The city itself is changing just as quickly. Efforts to reduce traffic and make neighbourhoods more walkable are reshaping everyday life. Chaktomuk Walk Street, a riverside promenade, has become a weekend favourite, buzzing with street food stalls, handmade crafts, and live performances. Electric tuk-tuks glide past crowds, offering a cleaner, calmer way to explore the city.

Fueling much of this momentum is what the BBC calls the “Gen Z effect.” Young Cambodians are breathing new life into Phnom Penh through creative businesses—think local distilleries, stylish cafés, and a renewed pride in the city’s architectural roots, especially the modernist “New Khmer Architecture” of famed architect Vann Molyvann.

The BBC also acknowledged regional tensions, noting ongoing friction between Cambodia and Thailand. While some border areas carry travel advisories from the U.S. State Department and the UK Foreign Office, the report stressed that Phnom Penh and major tourist sites remain unaffected, advising travellers simply to stay informed.

Cambodia was one of just three Asian destinations to make the global top 20. It joined Ishikawa, Japan, praised for preserving its cultural heritage after recent earthquakes, and Indonesia’s Komodo Islands, recognised for protecting their famous dragons and fragile marine ecosystems.

Taken together, the BBC’s 2026 list sends a clear message: travel is changing. As more people seek meaningful, responsible experiences, cities like Phnom Penh—dynamic, creative, and rooted in community—are stepping into the global spotlight.