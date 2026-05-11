‘We didn’t choose to be born’: Citizens react as Malaysian government studies new law for children not to abandon elderly parents

MALAYSIA: Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today the government is considering a law requiring adult children to care for ageing parents. Speaking after launching the National Social Policy Action Plan 2026‑2030, Zahid explained the proposed Act would emphasise filial responsibility, with a policy paper due in six months.

He stressed preserving Malaysia’s social values while studying foreign models to align with local culture and religious sensitivities.

This trend mirrors what is unfolding in Singapore, with Malaysian netizens voicing strong opinions. Some lament that they “did not choose to be born,” reflecting strained family ties where parents expect children to surpass their own achievements. Others argue that the rising cost of living is a major factor.

On X, one pointed out that not all parents are the same, and some children did not grow up in supportive households. Some endured abuse, leading them to cut ties later in life. The user argued that children raised in abusive environments should not be held responsible for caring for their parents.

Following that, another argued that the Malaysian government should “step up” and take responsibility for its citizens, rather than shifting the burden onto the younger generation. The user questioned how children are expected to care for toxic parents, stressing that good parents naturally earn their children’s support.

Others are questioning the morality of today’s adults. A citizen expressed dismay that the issue has grown serious enough to warrant government intervention. He argued that children should care for their parents, just as parents cared for them during childhood, framing it as a moral obligation that should not be neglected.

Additionally, some suggested Malaysia should establish a stronger welfare system to ensure the elderly are cared for, emphasising better incentives for retirement homes, noting such measures could also generate jobs and support the economy during uncertain times.

Much of the conversation blames parents for irresponsibility or past abuse, yet little is said about children who abandon supportive parents despite a good upbringing. One proposed solution is to provide elderly people with jobs they can manage.

Similar to Singapore, where seniors work in fast‑food outlets, such opportunities in Malaysia could help neglected elders regain dignity, financial independence, and social connection.