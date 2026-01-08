// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, January 8, 2026
Photo: Instagram.com/@homesfavouritesg
Bakery owner issued statement about fake order websites, says they are ‘deeply saddened’ by the scams

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A bakery owner issued a statement online that there has been some impersonation of their brand, with at least three online pages deemed as scam. 

In a social media post, the owner recognized that they were aware of the scam websites impersonating Andy’s Pie, and stated: “We take this matter very seriously and are deeply saddened by this situation. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused, and ask for your patience as we work to resolve this issue and protect our customers.” 

They also emphasized that the business is only taking orders through their official channels, specifically through their website (https://www.homesfavourite.com), and WhatsApp number (+65 8896 7780). 

Moreover, the business also thanked their customers for their continued support, stating that it means so much to them. 

In a report made by Shin Min Daily News, a customer shared that he was planning to order from the business for the upcoming Lunar New Year. However, he discovered that at least three websites are selling pies under the same business name. 

See also  Residents in an HDB flat in Bukit Panjang are worried about slippery walkways after rain, raises concern over people's safety

During holidays, I believe many people will buy cookies as gifts, and I am worried that some people will be scammed,” the customer remarked. 

Furthermore, the customer also stated that the website had ‘random recommendations’. When he searched the business on Google, instead of the store he was specifically looking for, other recommended web pages or push notifications from other chicken pie vendors appeared. With this experience, he believed that this could lead to confusion for customers when they are figuring out the real business that they wish to order from.

In similar news reports about scams, there was a recent report where two food stall assistants worked together eight times to scam a store, stealing approximately $400. 

Case details show that a fruit stall assistant pretended to be a customer at a rice and vegetable store, paid $50 as payment, but received $100 as change.

Read more about the news story here

// //