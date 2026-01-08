Food stall assistants team up 8 times to scam more than $400

SINGAPORE: Two food stall assistants worked together eight times to scam a store, stealing approximately $400. According to reports, a fruit stall assistant pretended to be a customer at a rice and vegetable store, paid $50 as payment, but received $100 as change.

One of the suspects, a 29-year-old Malaysian, faced two charges of embezzlement. He pleaded guilty to one of the charges, and the other is set for consideration by the judge. Furthermore, he is sentenced to 18 days in jail.

Case details

The case shows that one of the suspects worked as a cook and a cashier at the rice and vegetable store located somewhere in Bukit Batok. He was then responsible for receiving the payments from the customers.

Later on, the said assistant conspired with a 40-year-old Malaysian fruit stall assistant and decided to commit the crime. As part of the crime, one of the suspects gave $50 into the cash register and then took five $10 bills. The other $50 was taken as well, pretending to be for change. Both of the suspects collaborated eight times to steal a total of $400 from the store.

The owner soon figured out their crime and called the police to have them arrested. The suspects then returned the stolen money to the owner. The other suspect had previously been charged and convicted as well.

Other news about theft

In separate news regarding theft, there was a report last year where an Indonesian maid decided to steal from an 81-year-old employer’s debit card. The maid tricked the victim into giving the password to access it.

With this crime, the maid was able to make 22 transactions in two months, and she was able to steal a total of more than S$7,000. The maid was then sentenced to seven months and three weeks in prison.

Read more about the news story here.