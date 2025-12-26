Maid tricked 81-year-old employer to reveal PIN, stole thousands from bank account

SINGAPORE: An Indonesian maid decided to steal from an 81-year-old employer’s debit card and tricked the victim into giving the password to access it. When the maid was finally able to withdraw money, it was discovered that 22 transactions were made in two months, totalling more than S$7,000. With this crime, the maid was sentenced to seven months and three weeks in prison.

The 41-year-old maid faces four charges of theft and pleaded guilty to two charges. The remaining are still to be considered by the judge during sentencing.

According to case reports, the suspect started working for the victim’s family about three years ago, and part of the job was to take care of the victim and her partner, who became bedridden after suffering a stroke. In April, the victim accidentally dropped her debit card on the floor while checking her bag, and the maid took this opportunity to secretly pick it up and hide it.

A few days later, the suspect took the opportunity to have a conversation with the victim, claiming that the debit card was not unusable. The maid used this time to trick the employer into giving the debit card PIN. Successful with the plan, the maid stole $1,000 from the victim’s bank account before returning the debit card to the victim’s wallet.

From then on, the maid would steal the employer’s debit card when in need of money. Between the months of April and June, the maid stole a total of more than S$17,000 from the victim’s savings account.

The crime was revealed when the victim asked her daughter to update her bankbook and found that her savings had decreased. The suspect has not made any compensation yet.

In similar news, it was reported that another Indonesian maid was found guilty of stealing from her 82-year-old employer’s debit card, withdrawing approximately S$70,000 from the elderly woman’s savings, which was intended for her funeral. The suspect faced several charges, with a total imprisonment term of 14 months.

