In the Hood

Baey Yam Keng addresses resident’s criticism of the aeroplane design on Tampines North block described as “bad & poor taste”

ByAnna Maria Romero

July 8, 2024

SINGAPORE: A Member of Parliament took to social media to address a complaint received from a Tampines resident about the new design on a block courtyard that included aeroplanes.

The resident had expressed his unhappiness with the design to the Town Council.

And although he had been explained twice, he refused to accept it and “demanded the design be changed or erased,” wrote Baey Yam Keng in posts on Instagram and Facebook.

Mr Baey had announced choices for designs for repainting works for Blk 472-484 at Tampines North a year ago.

He wrote that the resident was the only person who had given negative feedback on the design based on the board game 飞机棋, also known as “aeroplane chess” or “Fei Xing Qi.”

The resident felt the design had “bad and poor taste.”

FB screengrab/Baey Yam Keng

Mr Baey added that he took the resident’s concerns seriously and wrote:

“After discussing with the town council, checking with some residents and grassroots leaders, and thinking through it, I support the town council’s decision to stick to the original design concept.”

See also  Ong Ye Kung, Indranee Rajah, Baey Yam Keng set up eating areas for delivery riders in their wards

He listed his reasons for doing so.

First, the design is part of a series of nostalgia themes adopted for block painting in Tampines North, as the team has been inspired by the TV test pattern, Tingkat, cassette tape, and Polaroid camera, along with the aeroplane board hame.

He further clarified that the board game is not an “attempt to disguise warplanes.”

Secondly, the MP also said that the design had been the popular choice based on residents’ votes last year when they had three design options to choose from.

When households voted, around 80 per cent chose the board game design.

“It means that the bulk of residents had no issue with the aeroplane design,” he added. “It would not be fair to the majority to change the design now.

I understand that the resident was not involved with the voting as he does not live in this cluster of blocks.”

See also  Netizen wonders about MP’s staycation exploring ‘different parts of Singapore’ after Lawrence Wong’s appeal ‘to stay home as much possible’

Thirdly, he underlined that the painting works had been paid for using Service and Conservancy Charges (S&CC), and to spend on charging the design would not be a prudent use of these funds.

Mr Baey also wrote that he had explained this to the resident and hoped he would understand it. In addition, he gave an example of related feedback taken seriously by the Town Council.

When some residents reached out to say they had either red or green reflections from the gable end wall of a neighbouring block, some changes were made.

“After reviewing this with the painting contractor, both the gable end walls will be repainted mainly in white, with the side beams in red and green respectively.

I am sharing this to illustrate the principles guiding Tampines Town Council on what they are able and unable to do regarding residents’ feedback,” added the MP. /TISG

Read also: Tampines North residents to vote on courtyard repainting design inspired by board game

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

In the Hood

Woman feels stressed because her neighbours continuously burn strong incense in the hallway and were caught trimming parts of her mum’s plant

October 10, 2024 Yoko Nicole
In the Hood

MRT passenger who spilled coffee that spread to 3-4 cabins angers Singaporeans

October 9, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News In the Hood

Car polish demo gone wrong: Singaporean slapped with $900 repair bill after JB car wash worker scratches his car and runs away

October 9, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Opinion Sense And Nonsense

38 Oxley Road: Time for some give and take

October 13, 2024 Tan Bah Bah
Lifestyle

“Regret quitting without a new job in hand” — Jobless Singaporean sends 400 job applications in one month, but still “no interview offer”

October 13, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario
Personal Finance

Up to 3.45% interest rate! Best fixed deposit rates in Singapore for Oct 2024

October 13, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Relationships

19yo asks for help after his parents disowned him for getting discharged from NS due to depression but his parents “don’t believe in mental illnesses”

October 13, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.