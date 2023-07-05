Tampines North residents to vote on courtyard repainting design inspired by board game

SINGAPORE: The residents of Blocks 472 to 484 at Tampines North will have a say regarding the design of a courtyard scheduled for repainting under the Neighbourhood Renewal Programme.

Mr Baey Yam Keng, who has been representing Tampines North in Parliament since 2011, showed the different designs that residents could choose from in a July 4 (Tuesday) Facebook post.

“This is the latest set of upcoming repainting works in Tampines North, for Blk 472-484.

The designer took inspiration from the plane board game 飞机棋 which will be the new design for the courtyard between Blk 480 and 484.”

The game Mr Baey referred to is “aeroplane chess” or “Fei Xing Qi.” The game is similar to the Indian game of Pachisi and Ludo, which is commonly played in Western countries and was derived from Pachisi.

“There are two colour options: a vibrant and a muted version. Scheme 1 is the current design and colour in case residents prefer not to change,” wrote the MP.

He added that all households had been given the voting form for the design they like the best and may also refer to the sample colour palette at every void deck.

Mr Baey also wrote that he hopes that residents will indicate which design they prefer among the available three and drop their forms in the boxes beside the colour palettes.

The deadline for doing so is two Sundays from now, July 16.

“Tampines Town Council will use the scheme with the highest votes,” he added.

Judging from the comments on Mr Baey’s post, Scheme 2 appears to be emerging ahead, as netizens seem to feel that the bright colours in the scheme would make the courtyard “Instagrammable.”

/TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg