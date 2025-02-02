ASIA PACIFIC: The New Zealand Government announced in a press release from the New Zealand Embassy in Manila, Philippines, that applications for the prestigious Manaaki New Zealand Scholarships will open on Feb 1, offering nationals from Asia Pacific the opportunity to pursue post-graduate degrees in New Zealand, beginning in early 2026.

Countries that are eligible to apply include the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, Fiji (postgraduate only), Kiribati, Nauru, New Caledonia, Niue, North Pacific (Federated States of Micronesia, Palau, Marshall Islands), Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu.

Comprehensive support for scholars

Funded through the New Zealand International Development Cooperation (IDC) Programme, the Manaaki Scholarships offer talented individuals comprehensive support throughout their studies. This includes full tuition, living expenses, and an establishment allowance to help them settle into life in New Zealand. Scholars will also receive medical and travel insurance and round-trip airfare between their home country and New Zealand.

Since the 1950s, the Manaaki Scholarships have empowered young leaders to drive meaningful change in priority areas such as climate change, renewable energy, disaster risk management, and good governance. At the heart of these scholarships lies the Māori value of manaakitanga, which refers to a commitment to hosting, respecting, and caring for people. This reflects New Zealand’s deep cultural tradition of hospitality and support for others.

Through these scholarships, scholars gain a world-class education and develop into global citizens who are well-equipped to address pressing challenges facing their communities and nations.

Opportunities for Asia Pacific

This selection demonstrates the Manaaki Scholarship’s commitment to benefit the Asia Pacific region by providing aspiring leaders with world-class education and life-changing opportunities. It will help empower individuals to create lasting, positive change within their communities and beyond.

“Manaaki New Zealand Scholarships empower problem solvers, change-makers and highly capable individuals to pursue their potential to become leaders in their communities and countries. Scholars will gain a world-class education, an authentic New Zealand experience and the tools to help the Philippines achieve the future it deserves,” said New Zealand Ambassador to the Philippines, Catherine McIntosh, as the Philippine News Agency reported.

The application process

The online application portal will open at midnight NZT on Feb 1 and close at noon NZT on Feb 28. The scholarships are open to eligible candidates from the public, private, and civil society sectors across Asia Pacific.

Interested applicants can visit the Manaaki New Zealand Scholarships website for more information on how to apply.

