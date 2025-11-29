Apology, refund, new order, & voucher issued after foodpanda sent unsealed food container that was only half full

SINGAPORE: Sometimes, it pays to lodge a complaint, as shown by one TikTok user who received an apology after she alerted foodpanda to the state of her order, which came unsealed and was only half full.

Moreover, the eatery sent her a new order, and she showed photos comparing it to her previous one. Additionally, foodpanda issued a refund and sent her a S$5 goodwill voucher.

On Nov 25 (Tuesday), a TikToker who goes by @shishi_diary on the platform showed her foodpanda order of a chicken and egg don plus a sous vide egg that cost a total of S$12.50 in a video.

“Ordered from foodpanda today, and the food came like this. The food is not sealed and … Is half of the food gone(???),” she wrote in a caption.

The post author added with some dismay that while her brother reached out to foodpanda’s customer service in “hoping they can address this issue,” they had only received what appeared to be a template reply, which did not provide any solutions.

She noted in the video that because the packaging the food came in was neither sealed nor taped up, anyone could have tampered with it.

As her brother was concerned with the safety of the food, he decided to throw it away.

By Thursday (Nov 27), she posted an update in another video on TikTok, showing how the eatery from where she had ordered her food, as well as foodpanda, made things right.

“This is how the food should look,” she said. In her new video, the food container is noticeably fuller than in the first.

The post author also shared a screenshot from an email from foodpanda, in which the company apologised and told her it was giving her the voucher.

“The shop is really nice and took the initiative to compensate us. foodpanda issued a refund + $5 goodwill voucher,” she wrote in her caption.

Curious commenters on her later post, however, wanted to know what had happened to her original order and why it was only half full.

“Don’t want to make assumptions, but based on both videos, it doesn’t look like the food simply toppled to one side. Almost half the portion is missing, and even the shop owner saw the video and mentioned that it seems to have been scooped away. For your info, we’ve ordered many times from this shop and the portions are always very full (as shown in the video),” the post author explained.

“Also, the rice isn’t spilt everywhere; it’s neatly cut in half with the egg nicely covering the top. (And just to clarify, the portion is actually very full; if it had spilt, I don’t think it would look like that?),” she added. /TISG

