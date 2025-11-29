// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, November 29, 2025
25 C
Singapore
type here...
TikTok screengrab/ @shishi_diary
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Apology, refund, new order, & voucher issued after foodpanda sent unsealed food container that was only half full

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: Sometimes, it pays to lodge a complaint, as shown by one TikTok user who received an apology after she alerted foodpanda to the state of her order, which came unsealed and was only half full.

Moreover, the eatery sent her a new order, and she showed photos comparing it to her previous one. Additionally, foodpanda issued a refund and sent her a S$5 goodwill voucher.

On Nov 25 (Tuesday), a TikToker who goes by @shishi_diary on the platform showed her foodpanda order of a chicken and egg don plus a sous vide egg that cost a total of S$12.50 in a video.

“Ordered from foodpanda today, and the food came like this. The food is not sealed and … Is half of the food gone(???),” she wrote in a caption.

@shishi_diary

Ordered from foodpanda today and the food came like this. The food is not sealed and … is half of the food is gone(???) My brother have contacted food panda customer service hoping they can address this issue and all the reply is templated reply, like some bot, No solution provided. 😅 #singapore #discoversg #foodpanda #pleasehelp #sgfyp

♬ original sound – shishi_diary – shishi_diary

The post author added with some dismay that while her brother reached out to foodpanda’s customer service in “hoping they can address this issue,” they had only received what appeared to be a template reply, which did not provide any solutions.

She noted in the video that because the packaging the food came in was neither sealed nor taped up, anyone could have tampered with it.

As her brother was concerned with the safety of the food, he decided to throw it away.

By Thursday (Nov 27), she posted an update in another video on TikTok, showing how the eatery from where she had ordered her food, as well as foodpanda, made things right.

“This is how the food should look,” she said. In her new video, the food container is noticeably fuller than in the first.

@shishi_diary

Update* from my previous post where foodpanda food is half gone. The shop is really nice and took the initiative to compensated us🥹 Foodpanda issued an refund + $5 goodwill voucher. Anyway, heres the 2 photo comparison 😂😂 #discoversg #foodpanda #pleasehelp #sgfyp #update

♬ original sound – shishi_diary – shishi_diary

 

The post author also shared a screenshot from an email from foodpanda, in which the company apologised and told her it was giving her the voucher.

“The shop is really nice and took the initiative to compensate us. foodpanda issued a refund + $5 goodwill voucher,” she wrote in her caption.

Curious commenters on her later post, however, wanted to know what had happened to her original order and why it was only half full.

“Don’t want to make assumptions, but based on both videos, it doesn’t look like the food simply toppled to one side. Almost half the portion is missing, and even the shop owner saw the video and mentioned that it seems to have been scooped away. For your info, we’ve ordered many times from this shop and the portions are always very full (as shown in the video),” the post author explained.

“Also, the rice isn’t spilt everywhere; it’s neatly cut in half with the egg nicely covering the top. (And just to clarify, the portion is actually very full; if it had spilt, I don’t think it would look like that?),” she added. /TISG

Read also: Caught on cam: Woman shocked after food delivery rider transfers her spilled food order back into container

See also  Singapore-based US hacker arrested over Thanksgiving for conspiring with North Korea
- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Condo resale prices rose 1% MoM despite fewer units sold in October

SINGAPORE: Condo resale prices rose 1% month-on-month (MoM) and...

Singaporean admits to feeling ‘stressed and embarrassed’ over S$13k debt, seeks help online

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean took to social media on Wednesday...

Singapore-based Folotoy’s AI teddy bear ‘Teddy Kumma’ back on sale after researchers found it discussing inappropriate topics for children

Singapore-based firm FoloToy’s AI-enabled teddy bear “Teddy Kumma” is...

Temasek-owned Seviora Group brings Pavilion Capital on board, lifting AUM to about S$94B

SINGAPORE: Temasek-owned Seviora Group announced that it would bring...

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //