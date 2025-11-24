// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, November 24, 2025
29.7 C
Singapore
type here...
FB screengrab/ COMPLAINT SINGAPORE
Singapore News
3 min.Read

Caught on cam: Woman shocked after food delivery rider transfers her spilled food order back into container

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media on Saturday (Nov 22) to express her shock and dismay after learning that the food delivery rider who had brought the porridge she ordered had been caught on camera pouring it back into its container after it spilled.

One of her neighbours had witnessed the incident and took photos and a video as evidence. The neighbor went to the extent of asking the rider not to deliver the food to the woman, but this was apparently ignored. They her left a note to inform her of what the delivery rider had done, which she received after she had eaten some of the porridge.

She shared these on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page.

Screenshot 2025 11 24 at 10.52.04%E2%80%AFAM
Screengrab/ COMPLAINT SINGAPORE

“I’m honestly so shaken right now,” she wrote. “GrabFood rider dialed my unit at 12:15 but only came up at 12:22. I already thought it was weird.”

When she took her order from the delivery rider, she noticed that the porridge had spilled, and she described the plastic bag it went in as “dripping and sticky.” However, she gave the delivery rider the benefit of the doubt, thinking, “Maybe he rode too fast or stored it badly.”

See also  Reddit user asks, ‘Is it just me or there are a considerable amount of inconsiderate food delivery riders?’

She added that she did not think too much about the state of her order, merely transferring her porridge into a bowl, but she wrote to Grab to let them know her order was only two-thirds full.

She then wrote that she left for a while, and when she returned, she found the note left by her neighbour at the lift lobby.

587093939 10162357464069118 3922528429628181477 n
Screengrab/ COMPLAINT SINGAPORE

“Turns out the rider was handling/opening my food downstairs at the lift lobby, trying to pour the spilled contents back in. I’m honestly disgusted, outraged, and just… wtf,” she wrote.

Considering herself lucky that she had only eaten less than half of her order and that hours after eating, her stomach was okay, the incident was nevertheless traumatizing, especially since she orders food every other day.

“How is this even safe???” she added, writing that at the time of her post, she had reached out to Grab again and was waiting for its response.

See also  Another jackpot winner of S$9.58 million from Singapore Pools, twice in one month

When The Independent Singapore reached out to the post author for further comments or updates, she told us, “Grab has replied, but it felt like a standard template response — a refund, a $10 credit, and a note that they will ‘investigate’ and give the rider a strike. While I appreciate the acknowledgment, it doesn’t quite address the seriousness of what happened or the potential health risks involved.”

Screenshot 2025 11 24 at 2.21.56%E2%80%AFPM
Screenshots courtesy of the post author

She added that the issue at hand concerns food safety. While she’s thankful that she was fine even if she had consumed some of the porridge, a person who is less robust could have developed a health problem from the food.

“Many people rely on food delivery the way I do, especially when unwell or living alone. This situation goes beyond customer service; it touches on hygiene, accountability, and the basic expectation that our food is safe to consume,” she told TISG, adding that her aim is to raise awareness.

“My neighbour happened to be downstairs with his child and witnessed the rider opening the packaging and pouring the spilled contents back into the container at the lift lobby, in full public view. He confronted the rider multiple times, yet the rider ignored him and continued. The rider then proceeded to leave the food at my doorstep without saying anything,” she added. /TISG

See also  Is woman who berated deaf cleaner at JEM a grassroots leader?

Read also: GrabFood rider, upset over delivery that was ‘too far’, allegedly threw his order onto shoe rack ‘out of spite’

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Man seeks advice after close friend sold his S$10k watch and blew all the money on illegal online gambling

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man has turned to social media...

Singaporeans discuss ‘the most uniquely Singaporean things’ including chope, lah, & wild chickens

SINGAPORE: All cultures have differences and quirks, and trying...

Singapore, Malaysia set to outpace Southeast Asian peers in AI gains amid economic and tech divide, analysts say

SINGAPORE: Singapore and Malaysia, both with more advanced digital...

Malaysia, like Australia, is banning social media for kids under 16. What about Singapore?

SINGAPORE: Malaysia, Singapore’s nearest neighbour, announced on Sunday (Nov...

Business

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //