Caught on cam: Woman shocked after food delivery rider transfers her spilled food order back into container

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media on Saturday (Nov 22) to express her shock and dismay after learning that the food delivery rider who had brought the porridge she ordered had been caught on camera pouring it back into its container after it spilled.

One of her neighbours had witnessed the incident and took photos and a video as evidence. The neighbor went to the extent of asking the rider not to deliver the food to the woman, but this was apparently ignored. They her left a note to inform her of what the delivery rider had done, which she received after she had eaten some of the porridge.

She shared these on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page.

“I’m honestly so shaken right now,” she wrote. “GrabFood rider dialed my unit at 12:15 but only came up at 12:22. I already thought it was weird.”

When she took her order from the delivery rider, she noticed that the porridge had spilled, and she described the plastic bag it went in as “dripping and sticky.” However, she gave the delivery rider the benefit of the doubt, thinking, “Maybe he rode too fast or stored it badly.”

She added that she did not think too much about the state of her order, merely transferring her porridge into a bowl, but she wrote to Grab to let them know her order was only two-thirds full.

She then wrote that she left for a while, and when she returned, she found the note left by her neighbour at the lift lobby.

“Turns out the rider was handling/opening my food downstairs at the lift lobby, trying to pour the spilled contents back in. I’m honestly disgusted, outraged, and just… wtf,” she wrote.

Considering herself lucky that she had only eaten less than half of her order and that hours after eating, her stomach was okay, the incident was nevertheless traumatizing, especially since she orders food every other day.

“How is this even safe???” she added, writing that at the time of her post, she had reached out to Grab again and was waiting for its response.

When The Independent Singapore reached out to the post author for further comments or updates, she told us, “Grab has replied, but it felt like a standard template response — a refund, a $10 credit, and a note that they will ‘investigate’ and give the rider a strike. While I appreciate the acknowledgment, it doesn’t quite address the seriousness of what happened or the potential health risks involved.”

She added that the issue at hand concerns food safety. While she’s thankful that she was fine even if she had consumed some of the porridge, a person who is less robust could have developed a health problem from the food.

“Many people rely on food delivery the way I do, especially when unwell or living alone. This situation goes beyond customer service; it touches on hygiene, accountability, and the basic expectation that our food is safe to consume,” she told TISG, adding that her aim is to raise awareness.

“My neighbour happened to be downstairs with his child and witnessed the rider opening the packaging and pouring the spilled contents back into the container at the lift lobby, in full public view. He confronted the rider multiple times, yet the rider ignored him and continued. The rider then proceeded to leave the food at my doorstep without saying anything,” she added. /TISG

