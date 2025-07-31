// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Photo: Facebook/ Anwar Ibrahim (for illustration purposes only)
Malaysia
Less than 1 min.Read

Anwar urges Mahathir’s sons to explain wealth or return it to the government

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

MALAYSIA: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has called on the sons of former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to account for their sizeable fortunes, urging them to either explain the source of their wealth or return the funds to the government.

During a visit to Indonesia on Jul 29, Mr Anwar addressed the matter in an interview with a prominent Indonesian journalist. According to Sin Chew Daily, he questioned the legitimacy of the wealth amassed by Dr Mahathir’s two sons, Mirzan and Mokhzani Mahathir, noting that the sums involved demand public clarification.

Mr Mokhzani’s wealth was previously reported to be around RM1 billion (S$287 million). His elder brother, Mr Mirzan, has declared RM246.2 million in assets to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

In the same interview, Anwar also responded to criticisms stemming from the opposition-led Perikatan Nasional’s planned rally, accusing him of corruption during his time in public office.

He said that he will leave the matter entirely to the MACC, stressing that any allegations against him should be thoroughly investigated by the anti-corruption agency, just as he expects transparency from others.

