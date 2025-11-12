Anwar dismisses Thai General’s allegations, reaffirms Malaysia’s credibility in regional peace efforts

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has downplayed allegations made by a retired Thai general over Malaysia’s role in the Thailand–Cambodia peace deal, saying the claims hold no weight and that even Thailand’s leadership has never questioned Malaysia’s involvement.

Speaking candidly during Prime Minister’s Question Time in Parliament on Tuesday, Anwar said he remains in close communication with his counterparts in Thailand and Cambodia as part of his duties as Asean chairman.

“I’ve instructed the Armed Forces Chief to get the latest updates so we can help both sides if needed,” he told lawmakers in response to Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim (PN–Arau), who had asked for Malaysia’s take on the matter following reports circulating in the international media.

The controversy stems from comments made by a retired Thai general, who accused Anwar of being a “traitor” and claimed that Malaysia’s mediation efforts had damaged Thailand’s economy while giving the United States room to interfere in regional affairs.

Anwar brushed off the remarks as unfounded. “Even the Thai Prime Minister has never questioned Malaysia’s role. So, I don’t see an issue here,” he said.

The Prime Minister warned against using regional conflicts for political point-scoring. “Honestly, I’m praying that the situation is resolved. Why would anyone celebrate continued fighting just to say the Malaysian Prime Minister failed? That’s a harmful mindset,” he added.

His comments came a day after Thailand announced a suspension of its “peace deal” with Cambodia, following a landmine explosion in Sisaket province that injured several soldiers. The agreement—signed just two weeks earlier and witnessed by former U.S. President Donald Trump—was meant to ease long-standing border tensions.

Despite the setback, Anwar reaffirmed Malaysia’s unwavering support for regional stability, saying Malaysia will continue to play its part in fostering peace through Asean.

With finality, Anwar made it clear that the goal is simple—to keep the region safe and united.