Ang moh spotted pole dancing in MRT and not wearing mask properly

Boy from international school dances, urged by schoolmates

Photo: Instagram screengrab/sg.influenzers

Hana O

Singapore – A video of a foreign student using an MRT vertical pole for pole dancing is circulating online.

Instagram page sg.influenzers uploaded a video on Saturday (Mar 20) of the incident with the caption, “pole dancing.”

In the video, a group of international students, presumably from Australian International School Singapore according to their uniform and school bag logo, could be seen prodding a schoolmate to use the MRT pole for pole dancing.

Photo: Instagram screengrab/sg.influenzers

The student then swung himself around the pole, swayed his hips in front of the camera at one point, and slid down while one of his schoolmates pretended to flick some cash in his direction.

Photo: Instagram screengrab/sg.influenzers

Based on the face masks they were wearing, the video was taken during the Covid-19 pandemic. It appears that most of the students were also not wearing their face masks properly and had the protective covering under their noses or chins.

According to the Instagram page’s bio, the platform is dedicated to Singapore’s top influencers, “good, bad, underrated or worst.”/TISG

