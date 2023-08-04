American man claiming he ‘owns China’ charged with harassment for shouting expletives at restaurant staff

SINGAPORE: A video of a foreigner shouting at the employees of a Russian restaurant in Singapore was widely spread in June, with the man spewing expletives and claiming to “own China.”

The man has since been identified as US national Greg Austin Lynn, 54. His rant at Shashlik Restaurant at Far East Shopping Centre on June 18 landed him in court on Thursday (Aug 3). Four charges have been filed against Lynn, including two counts of harassment.

Lynn was caught on video screaming at Mr Tan Tong Kein, one of the restaurant’s directors and shareholders. He was heard saying, “I will drop every f**king last one of you,” to several restaurant staff surrounding him. “Now f**k off, and back the f**k off!”

“I will close your establishment down, and I will f**k every family member you got from here to China, you little b***h, because I own China too! F**k you!” he adds.

At one point, a bespectacled woman dressed in black is seen attempting to get the man to calm down, even putting her arms around him.

“Then tell him to back off,” he tells her while pointing at the man he was confronting.

The tirade began earlier that night via a phone call to Mr Tan, The Straits Times reports.

When he showed up at Shashlik Restaurant, he continued to yell aggressively and reportedly used criminal force on Mr Tan by pushing his chest.

ST added that the US national had been at Tanglin Police Division in Kampong Java Road, near Newton Road, two days later, where he is said to have refused to sign a statement from a police officer.

And now, he is refusing to engage the services of a lawyer, he told District Judge Lorraine Ho and has claimed trial, as he says he is familiar with Singapore laws, having been coming to the country since 1996.

He has accused the police of not doing their due diligence, saying that the issue has extended to over a month, and added an accusation that the police have done so on purpose to inflict harm on him.

Lynn may be given a jail term of as much as six months and a fine of $5000 for each count of harassment.

He will be back in court on Aug 11. /TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg

Related Posts