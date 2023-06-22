Foreigner who screamed at staff at Russian restaurant claims to ‘own’ China & Singapore Police Force

SINGAPORE: The ranting of a foreign man at a Russian restaurant was caught on video and shared online on Tuesday (June 20), although what set the man off is yet unknown.

The incident, shared on Reddit and Instagram, took place at Shashlik Restaurant in Far East Shopping Centre.

The expletive-laden tirade of a bald-headed man dressed in a beige shirt can be heard clearly in the clip.

“I will drop every f***ing last one of you,” he says aggressively, while surrounded by several restaurant staff. “Now f*** off, and back the f*** off!”

“I will close your establishment down and I will f*** every family member you got from here to China, you little b**ch because I own China too! F*** you!” he yells at a male staffer dressed in black.

At one point, a bespectacled woman, also dressed in black, is seen attempting to get the foreigner to calm down, even putting her arms around the man.

“Then tell him to back off,” he tells her, while pointing at the male staffer in black.

The Mothership reader who sent the video clip to the news site said that the incident occurred the previous night shortly before 9:30 pm.

He hazarded a guess that the foreigner was upset because the restaurant does not accept walk-in diners after the cut-off time for its last order, which is at 9:00 pm.

“As a dine-in customer, we felt that his profanities and outburst of emotions was uncalled for. Some of his statements were very racist as well,” said the reader.

“They tried to request for him to leave the restaurant politely when he started raising his voice, but he refused to do so. The restaurant staff said that they would call the police and he claimed that the police can be called in because ‘he owns the Singapore Police Force too’,” the reader told Mothership.

/TISG

