‘Am I even in Singapore anymore?’: Content creator amazed by peaceful spot in Punggol

SINGAPORE: A recent video from content creator @leethenomad, where he discovers a place in Singapore he compares to Switzerland, has received a lot of attention, as he marvelled at how peaceful and tranquil the spot was.

“Is this even real?” asked Mr Lee in his May 16 clip.

He explained that he had been looking for a peaceful and tranquil place, and had found it in Punggol Digital District.

“This place looks like Switzerland. Am I even in Singapore anymore?” he asked, calling the area “such a great place to just chill out or read a book. And for people who are dating, it’s a place where they can hang out as well.

“Look at this,” he said, panning to the scenery behind him. “It’s really quiet, it’s really tranquil. It’s a good mix of modernity. And also, nature just right behind me. This is a perfect place to have a picnic.”

Mr Lee, the founder of The Other Way HQ, where he works as a one-on-one communications coach, said that he felt “really happy” at Punggol Digital District, adding that while most places in Singapore drain his energy, “this place recharges my energy.”

“I’m very energy sensitive in general,” he added, congratulating the people who planned the district, wondering aloud if it was the Housing & Development Board, the Urban Redevelopment Authority, or the Ministry for National Development.

“Well done, really. What a majestic and beautiful place. Everyone should come and visit here and recharge,” Mr Lee added.

On Instagram, the government-owned JTC Corporation responded with, “Welcome to Punggol Digital District! It’s masterplanned and developed by us. So happy to hear you love the place — you’re welcome back any time!”

“OMG, well done @jtc_sg !! I love love love what you did here at Punggol,” he answered back.

Punggol Digital District is a business park that is being marketed as a local version of Silicon Valley. The 50-acre area was designed to integrate with the campus of the Singapore Institute of Technology.

Some commenters on his post jokingly warned Mr Lee against sharing how nice it is at Punggol Digital District, so that it can remain a secret and not too many people would go there.

“Pls don’t invite everyone into our tranquil hood. But seriously, the SIT uni students here have it real good,” wrote one.

Another added that the area can get quite busy at times.

On TikTok, the top comment reads: “If only the weather were cooler, that would be perfect.”

Others agreed that by 3 p.m. each day, it gets too hot to walk around much.

“It just happened to be a cloudy day, so it’s cooling, which is very, very rare! Otherwise, I’m too drenched in sweat to feel like I’m at peace,” one observed. /TISG

Read also: OCBC’s new Punggol Digital District Hub: The answer to Singapore’s skyrocketing property rental market?