‘They’re humans too!’: Employers assert domestic helpers should be allowed to use condo swimming pools

SINGAPORE: A question about whether foreign domestic helpers should be allowed to use condominium swimming pools in Singapore has sparked a lively online debate, with many netizens arguing that helpers should be treated like any other resident in the household.

The discussion began after a social media user posted on Facebook, asking, “Honestly, ah, would you allow your helper to use the condo swimming pool? Is it actually allowed?”

In Singapore, swimming pools and other shared amenities are governed by individual condominium Management Corporation Strata Titles (MCSTs), which set their own by-laws. This means policies on whether domestic helpers can access facilities vary from development to development, and are often shaped by resident feedback and management decisions.

Some condos allow helpers to use pools freely as long as they are legal residents or accompanied by employers, while some allow use only when supervising children.

Others prohibit helpers from using recreational facilities entirely. Thomson Road condo Cube 8 came under fire in 2021 when it circulated a notice stating that “domestic helpers are not allowed to use the recreational facilities.”

A lot of these rules come from resident-elected management committees and are shaped by resident complaints as well as AGM votes.

While the issue has drawn varied reactions, modern-day employers have expressed outright support for their helpers and confusion over whether such an issue should even be controversial.

Responding to the question on helpers using pools online, several commenters strongly supported allowing helpers to use the facilities, arguing that they are part of the household and should be treated with dignity and fairness.

One commenter wrote, “Why not if all her chores are done.. It’s not as if she will contaminate the pool, making it low class? She’s a human being too… now if it’s a dog or cat.. that’s a different issue.”

Another questioned the premise of the debate entirely, saying, “Is that a real question? What world do you live in?” Others echoed similar sentiments, with one remarking simply, “Maid not human meh? Only non-humans not allowed to swim wor.”

Some commenters framed the issue around equality and shared access within the household. One said, “Maintenance fee is for the entire household,” while another added, “They are part of the household, resident within the condo, why not?”

Others went further, saying helpers should be actively encouraged to use amenities. One wrote, “I would even encourage her to use all the amenities.” Another shared personal experience, explaining, “When I had my helper then, I let her have an hour off to go swimming pool to swim daily, and even bought her a swimsuit! It’s for her mental health also and be out to exercise and not 24hours stranded at home.”

A recurring theme among supportive comments was the idea that helpers are integral to family life. One commenter said, “She’s family… she help you do all the dirty hard work that you are not doing. Treat her well.” Another added, “She is also part of your family, helping you on all matter she can.”

Some responses also pointed to practical benefits, such as health and well-being. One commenter said allowing helpers to swim would help them stay healthy and reduce illness, while another noted, “As long as the maid is capable of swimming, why not?”

Another commenter questioned the logic of restricting helpers from using pool facilities while expecting them to supervise children there: “Helper brings kids to pool…kids drowning and helper cannot enter pool to save kids because condo rules say so. Did that make any sense? Helpers should be treated as equal.”

Several people noted that attitudes towards helpers using condo amenities have changed over time.

“The locals are mostly the ones that disallowed the domestic helpers to use the pool, as they are not regarded as a family. This has shifted slightly, with more allowing them to use,” one commenter observed.

However, others highlighted how the issue can become contentious in practice. One commenter described a situation where a condo initially allowed helpers to use the pool, but tensions arose when groups of domestic workers and their guests began gathering frequently, leading to complaints from other residents over crowding and cleanliness.

Still, the overwhelming tone of the discussion leaned toward inclusivity, with many insisting that domestic workers deserve the same access to recreational facilities as other residents.

“If otters can sneak into a condo pool to swim, I don’t see why a human cannot be allowed,” one commenter quipped.