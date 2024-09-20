SINGAPORE: In a groundbreaking move that signals the convergence of industry, academia, and government, OCBC Bank has announced a significant investment of about $500 million in the Punggol Digital District (PDD). This investment will materialize in the form of a state-of-the-art innovation hub, set to become a pivotal player in the bank’s ongoing transformation efforts.

According to SingaporeTech, the new hub, aptly named OCBC Punggol, is slated for completion in the first quarter of 2027. It will serve as a beacon for fintech innovation and talent development, thanks to a strategic partnership with the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT). The partnership will see establishing a cutting-edge learning lab and introducing scholarships to nurture the next generation of fintech experts.

Physical and intellectual bridge

Situated at 98 Punggol Way, OCBC Punggol will be directly connected to SIT’s Chua Thian Poh Discovery Hub via a symbolic red link bridge on the Collaboration Loop. Additionally, a large canopy along Campus Boulevard will serve as another physical manifestation of the close collaboration between OCBC and SIT.

A behemoth of innovation

Spanning approximately 430,000 square feet across eight floors of a 12-storey mixed-use tower, OCBC Punggol will be the largest OCBC office premises outside the Central Business District and the second largest after the bank’s head office at Chulia Street. The tower will house up to 4,000 employees, primarily from the bank’s technology workforce, who will be at the forefront of developing emerging technologies such as quantum computing and mixed reality.

High-tech features and sustainability

OCBC Punggol will be equipped with high-tech features, including audiovisual systems, biometric access, mobile applications, and other advanced workspace tools. Moreover, the hub will be energy-efficient, incorporating innovative green technologies and renewable energy sources, aligning with the district’s sustainability ethos.

Strategic partnership with SIT

The Analytics and Innovation Lab

OCBC is funding the establishment of SIT’s state-of-the-art learning lab, which will be one of the largest in any higher learning institute in Singapore, with up to 100 Bloomberg terminals. This lab will provide students, faculty, and industry partners with hands-on experience in financial analysis and exposure to cutting-edge technologies.

New bond-free scholarships

Starting next year, OCBC will award bond-free scholarships to five SIT undergraduate students annually, valued at $11,000 per year, for up to four years. This initiative aims to support outstanding individuals in pursuing their dreams, building on the bank’s long-standing tradition of offering bond-free scholarships.

Access to facilities and exchanges

The partnership is holistic, with SIT making its facilities available for OCBC’s corporate activities and providing students with opportunities to experience OCBC’s work environment and interact with industry experts.

Solution to Singapore’s rental market woes?

As Singapore’s home rental market continues to skyrocket, the development of OCBC Punggol and the Punggol Digital District could offer a glimmer of hope. Creating a hub for innovation and employment may help alleviate the pressure on the rental market by providing more job opportunities and potentially stabilizing housing demand in the area.

With its strategic location, advanced facilities, and commitment to talent development, OCBC Punggol is poised to become a cornerstone of Singapore’s fintech ecosystem, driving the nation’s digital economy forward.