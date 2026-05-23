Singaporeans weigh in on hawker centre first dates: ‘Sweating like mad’ isn’t romantic

SINGAPORE: The discussion around whether a hawker centre is a good first date spot popped up again after one Reddit user questioned “why so many women hate” the idea of going to hawker centres or coffee shops when meeting someone for the first time.

“Is it low SES? Rude hawkers? No aircon? Dirty? Noisy? Too cheap?” the user asked, before cheekily adding, “If it’s really that distasteful, maybe the government should improve these places. Who knows, it might even improve the birth rate!”

In the thread, many Singaporean Redditors argued that the issue is less about hawker food itself and more about what the choice of venue says about the person planning the date. To them, where you bring someone reflects the amount of effort, thought, and intention you are willing to put in.

The general sentiment was that if your go-to idea for a first date is simply the absolute cheapest option available, it can come across as though you are not particularly invested.

Several users pointed out that it would feel completely different if there were an actual purpose or thought attached to it. For example, maybe the other person mentioned wanting to try a famous stall, or perhaps the hawker meal is just one part of the date before heading somewhere else for coffee, dessert, or a walk in the park.

One individual explained, “Young man, let me tell you. It’s about effort with women. They put in a lot of effort looking their best for dates, not only on the day itself, but every day with skincare, caring about fashion, etc.”

“So don’t bring them to the hawker if you can. It’ll leave a smell on her clothes and hair, and the humidity will mess up her hairdo as well. Nothing wrong with hawker, but if it’s a date, as a man, just put in some effort and bring her to a nicer place. This is for the majority of women lah, not including those gold diggers.”

‘Sweating like mad’ is not exactly romantic

Others said the bigger issue is simply the environment itself. Hawker centres can be hot, crowded, noisy, and not exactly ideal when you are trying to properly talk to someone for the first time.

One woman wrote, “Let’s say I am meeting you for the first time. How am I supposed to hear you when Uncle and Aunties are yelling their kopi orders at the back? Do you think there will be meaningful engagement when both of us are sweating like mad?”

“I think there’s this common misconception that when ladies do not agree to dates at hawker centres = they high ses, won’t eat caifan with you, and just wanna eat high ses food for life. It’s not even about that. When I get to know you more, sure; once we are dating, sure. But during first dates, ah, it’s more about the effort and the appropriateness.”

Another commenter said they would honestly rather go to somewhere simple like McDonald’s instead. “I’d rather eat fast food than go there lol; the McDonald’s S$5 meal is cheaper than most hawker or coffeeshop meals and still has aircon.”

It’s not just women

Interestingly, quite a few male commenters also said they were not keen on hawker centre dates themselves.

One user wrote, “Why women? I’m a man, and I’d hate to go for a date at a hawker too. As far as I know, none of my guy friends would want to date in a hawker too. These days, even when hanging out with guy friends, we also prefer a restaurant or a bar. I only go to a hawker when eating alone for a quick meal”

Another agreed, saying, “As a guy, I always ate in aircon places and low-key avoided hawker centres unless the food is nice or there’s no other options nearby.”

A third commenter added, “It’s more of an everyday thing once you get to know each other. A date should be a little better for private conversation.”/TISG

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