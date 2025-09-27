‘Am I cooked?’: 2024 NUS grad remains jobless despite internships and hundreds of applications

SINGAPORE: A local NUS graduate from the Class of 2024 recently took to social media to share that despite sending out “hundreds” of applications, he has yet to secure employment.

In a post on the r/NUS subreddit on Friday (Sept 26), the local, who majored in Data Science and Analytics, wrote: “I applied for hundreds of roles, got four interviews this year alone, but still no job offers. Am I cooked?”

He added, “I did three internships along with several side projects related to my field. And I still couldn’t land a job despite doing everything that I could possibly do. And no, I’m not even asking for sky-high salary, I’m willing to take anything that comes along as long as it’s related to my field and skillsets.”

“If you can’t find job, then create your own job.”

In the comments, many sympathised with his plight and reminded him that he is not alone in facing the harsh realities of today’s job market.

One shared, “I graduated with a double degree from NUS. My grades were not terrible, but I was also cooked. I ended up going abroad for a master’s (it was an option anyway), but the economy in SG for tech jobs is kind of bleak right now.”

Another remarked, “Everywhere is cooked, bro. AI evolution is gonna replace us one way or another. 75% of coding in meta is written by AI.”

A third added, “I think the longer you’re out of a job, the more employers [hesitate] to hire you. It’s unfortunate, but it is the reality of the job market, and tech is quite competitive nowadays.”

Meanwhile, some commenters offered the graduate practical advice on how to improve his chances.

One wrote, “What roles and how are you applying? I’m in tech, so the view might be a little skewed, so take it with a grain of salt. These are the common mistakes I see on the resumes: putting everything you’ve done on the resume instead of editing versions to fit the job description, vague statements on the resume that can’t be verified and putting keyword jargon everywhere but no substance.”

When it comes to job hunting, the same commenter encouraged the graduate to lean on his existing network. That could mean reaching out to university seniors, former colleagues, or acquaintances already working in the industry.

By chatting with them, he could learn how they landed their roles, get a better sense of what employers are really looking for, and maybe even get introductions to opportunities that aren’t advertised publicly.

They added, “It’s a mental battle and really stressful. Keep at it! It can get very frustrating not to see your potential translate to actual jobs. It may take time, but not forever.”

As of June 2025, the Ministry of Manpower reported that 6,000 graduates remained unemployed, an increase of 1,700 from June 2024, when 4,300 graduates were without work. On a more positive note, MOM stated that 9,300 graduates had successfully secured employment by June 2025.

