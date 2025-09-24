Mother outraged after Grab driver ridicules daughter on crutches and charges $3 late fee

SINGAPORE: A furious mother has blasted Grab online, demanding that the company “take action” after a driver allegedly mocked her daughter, who walks with crutches, and unfairly “slapped on a $3 late fee”.

In a post shared on the ‘COMPLAINT SINGAPORE’ Facebook group on Tuesday (Sep 23), she explained that her daughter, accompanied by the family’s helper, had arrived punctually at the designated pickup point.

“My daughter, who is ON CRUTCHES, waited with our helper for her Grab. Driver was nowhere in sight but insisted he was already there,” she said. “My girl even apologised for not spotting his car — yet he still slapped on a $3 late fee. When in fact it was us who were waiting!”

The mother added that things only got worse during the ride. The driver was allegedly using WhatsApp while driving and, in his messages, he ridiculed her daughter with cruel comments about her condition.

To back up her claims, she shared a screenshot of the driver’s conversation with his friends, where he wrote “Maid on crutches,” followed by “Laugh out loud” and “D employer never follow knn…”

Fuming over the incident, the mother wrote: “Mocking a passenger with mobility issues? Distracted driving? Wrongful late fee? This is unsafe, disrespectful and completely unacceptable.”

“At the end of the trip, my elder daughter (a nurse) received her, so there was no need for anyone to accompany her further. However, the entire experience was distressing and unacceptable. Grab, this is not just poor service — it’s dangerous behaviour. You need to take action.”

“His karma will be coming for him.”

Many netizens slammed the Grab driver in the comments, labelling him “disrespectful”, the “worst driver”, and a dishonest, low-grade driver who showed no compassion.

One commenter added, “There are many people out there in SG like him laughing and provoking people whom are disabled, very disrespectful indeed.”

Some also urged the mother to lodge a formal complaint with Grab and make the driver accountable for his actions.

One netizen wrote, “Use the app to lodge a complain on wrongful late charge, then send TP and LTA the texting while driving.”

Another said, “Need to ban this driver!! Imagine how this person will be when there is a more serious situation.”

A third added, “This is a valid complain. That driver is profitting from the unfortunate. His karma will be coming for him. Godspeed.”

Under the Road Traffic Act, drivers are strictly prohibited from using or holding mobile devices, such as cellphones or tablets, while driving or when the engine is running.

Those convicted for the first time may face a fine of up to S$1,000 and/or a jail term of up to six months, while repeat offenders risk fines of up to S$2,000 and/or imprisonment for up to 12 months.

