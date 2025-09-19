Maid claims employer’s son threatened to cancel her work pass if she refused to be his girlfriend

SINGAPORE: A domestic worker in Singapore has alleged that her employer’s son threatened to revoke her work pass while she was overseas if she refused to become his girlfriend.

The maid, who has been employed with the family for almost eight years, said in a social media post that the employer’s son repeatedly pursued her despite her clear refusals.

She explained that she had told him “many times” that she does not like him and that “she knows how to respect the boundaries between employer and helper,” but he continued to press her and became increasingly “desperate.”

She also said he tarnished her reputation during her absence, making it difficult for her to continue working in Singapore.

“He made my name dirty, and I cannot work in Singapore again. I have a lot of screenshots and am also planning to report to the police,” she wrote in the ‘Direct Hire Transfer Singapore Maid / Domestic helper’ Facebook group on Wednesday (Sep 17).

“I’ve [been] working with them for almost 8 years, and I never complained even if my work is outside household work already. For those who have experience like this, how did you handle it?”

The maid added that she still plans to return to Singapore and stay with an agency while searching for a new employer.

“You can try talking to the parents, especially his mother.”

In the comments section, many netizens told the maid she should confront the boy’s parents before going straight to the authorities.

One said, “You should tell the parents first before taking action to report to the police. If you go directly to the police, maybe the boy’s parents will make up lies, and you could end up blacklisted in Singapore. Remember, parents love their children no matter what. They will still side with him.”

Another commented, “The first thing you must do is tell the parents and try to settle it privately. If you truly respect them, reach out to the family first, but you must be ready for the consequences and for whatever might happen. Ready your phone and contacts for MOM, the police, and CDE…”

A third added, “You can try talking to the parents, especially his mother. From what I understand, the son is living with the parents and still under their noses. Singaporeans highly respect their elders, but make sure you are not at fault too, like giving the impression you have other motives (for the opposite sex). If you talk to his parents, be ready for consequences. They are still ‘family,’ and you are just an outsider.”

Where to seek help

Domestic workers who experience harassment or threats are encouraged to keep any evidence and seek support when needed. They can reach out to trusted organisations like the Centre for Domestic Employees (CDE), which provides assistance and operates a 24-hour helpline at 1800 2255 233.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) also advises workers to report such incidents to the police, who will investigate all complaints of abuse.

Employers found guilty can face serious legal penalties, and both they and their spouses will be permanently barred from hiring another foreign domestic worker.

