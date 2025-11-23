‘All I had was rejections’: Fresh grad says she feels ‘disheartened’ after six months of job hunting

SINGAPORE: A fresh graduate confessed on social media that she’s been feeling utterly “disheartened” because after six whole months of job hunting, “all she ever had was rejections.”

Sharing her woes on the r/singaporejobs subreddit on Saturday (Nov 22), the graduate, who holds a business degree from a private university and has only a couple of part-time roles on her résumé, revealed that she has been relentlessly applying for both part-time and full-time positions, yet so far it feels like no one is willing to give her even the slightest chance.

She lamented, “I have no luck at all. I’m not even asking for high pay at all, and I don’t mind if they lowball me. I just want to start my career somewhere.”

Clearly at her wits’ end, she pleaded with locals for guidance, asking, “Any advice on what my next steps could be? Also, I would like to hear from anyone who has had similar experiences!”

“You have to work on your interview skills.”

Willing to personally help the fresh grad, one Singaporean wrote in the comments: “What sort of roles are you applying for? Do you have relevant experience in these roles? Also, are you getting ghosted, or are you failing halfway through rounds?”

“If it’s the former, it probably has something to do with your resume and how it’s not passing ATS. If it’s the latter, you have to work on your interview skills. Feel free to PM for resume review or if you need advice!

Another asked her, “You got any relatives or someone senior to recommend you in? Internal referral is much easier to get in the company. And don’t go for SME; you will regret it, as salary and benefits are so much lesser, and most likely you need to do more than people in MNC.”



A third individual suggested, “Perhaps you could consider starting out in sales? In my experience, it helps because, say, with 5-10 years of sales experience (you could job hop until you get where you want to be), it is a huge boost to a later career. And start with MNC. Stay away from SMEs. I’m speaking from personal experience after working for 20 years at this point.”

