SINGAPORE: The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) issued an alert on Monday (March 10) after nine people were hospitalised for serious skin reactions, having consumed products bought from street peddlers that they believed would boost energy and improve alertness.

The products, which they bought between February 2024 and February 2025, contained modafinil and armodafinil. HSA said that the public should not obtain or consume products containing modafinil or armodafinil on their own.

This is not the first time the authority has issued a warning concerning these products. HSA also warned the public in November 2023 when three people were hospitalised after using them.

The nine hospitalised recently include seven men and two women aged between 18 and 57. They bought products containing modafinil or armodafinil from street peddlers in Geylang or their friends These individuals consumed the products without a doctor’s prescription and medical supervision.

After consumption, six of the individuals developed Stevens-Johnson syndrome (SJS), which has been described by HSA as a life-threatening skin condition where a person’s skin and mucous membranes peel and blister severely. One of them, a man in his 40s, not only developed painful blistering rashes and peeling of the skin but also had severe oral ulcers, which made him unable to eat and speak for some days.

Moreover, three others had a more severe form of SJS called toxic epidermal necrolysis (TEN), developing serious skin reactions, painful blistering rashes, and peeling of skin that spread across the entire body. A man in his 20s developed life-threatening blisters on his skin covering 60 per cent of his body, including his face, chest, arms, genitals, legs and the soles of his feet.

Fortunately, most of the consumers are recovering, and there were no mortalities, added HSA, which also noted that modafinil and armodafinil are not registered in Singapore. However, these are available in some countries as prescription medicines for patients with specific medical conditions. However, their usage must be under strict medical supervision due to the life-threatening serious skin reactions a person may develop.

Other serious adverse effects from the substances include heart problems, hypertension, and psychiatric conditions such as anxiety, hallucinations or mania.

“Additionally, modafinil and armodafinil carry a potential risk of dependency due to their stimulant effects on the brain,” HSA noted.

Selling or supplying modafinil and armodafinil without HSA’s authorisation is an offence under the Health Products Act. Those convicted may be fined up to $50,000 or jailed for up to two years or both jailed and fined.

Anyone with information on the illegal sale and supply of modafinil or armodafinil may contact HSA’s Enforcement Branch at 6866-3485 during office hours or email hsa_is@hsa.gov.sg.

