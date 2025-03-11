Artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer confined to the tech sector; it has rapidly permeated various industries worldwide. As businesses strive to keep up with the transformative potential of AI, upskilling employees in AI-related skills has become a critical priority.

According to recent findings from Udemy published by HRD Asia, more sectors, including financial services and manufacturing, have significantly increased their consumption of AI-focused training, especially in the last quarter of 2024.

This shift in AI adoption is proof of the growing recognition that AI is not just a tool for IT teams but a vital component across all sectors. As industries evolve and AI redefines job roles, it has become clear that AI upskilling is now a workplace necessity rather than a luxury.

AI training beyond the tech bubble

In the past, AI upskilling was largely restricted to tech-centric teams, with the primary focus on software developers, data scientists, and IT professionals. However, according to the Udemy report, this trend has now expanded significantly. Industries such as financial services and manufacturing have experienced major increases in AI-related course consumption.

A notable trend in 2024 was the rise in the popularity of the AWS Certified AI Practitioner certification, which recorded the largest increase in demand for tech skills between the third and fourth quarters of the year. This spike indicates that AI upskilling is gaining ground across various sectors, not just within tech teams.

As Greg Brown, CEO of Udemy, stated on LinkedIn, “AI adoption is accelerating across sectors, from finance to manufacturing”. He emphasised the importance of prioritising AI upskilling to ensure organisations remain competitive and adaptable to rapid technological changes. His comments align with the growing consensus that businesses must invest in training their workforce to harness the power of AI effectively.

The growing need for upskilling in the modern workforce

The need for upskilling and reskilling is becoming more urgent as businesses face rapid technological changes and shifting job requirements. According to the World Economic Forum’s The Future of Jobs Report, a staggering 59% of the global workforce will need upskilling by 2030. With AI reshaping industries, this figure reflects the widespread skill gaps that must be addressed to ensure future workforce readiness.

The report also highlighted that employers foresee that 29% of the workforce could be upskilled in their current roles, while 19% could be redeployed elsewhere within their organizations. These projections underscore the importance of strategic upskilling initiatives to maintain workforce stability and adaptability.

Oracle further emphasises the value of upskilling to stay ahead of market demands and technological disruptions. “Establishing clear upskilling goals and personalized development plans can help organizations and employees focus on acquiring relevant skills,” Oracle suggests. This approach helps to mitigate disruption and align employee growth with business strategy.

Best practices for effective upskilling

Successfully upskilling employees requires a well-thought-out strategy that takes into account both current skill gaps and future business needs. Oracle outlines several key practices for organisations looking to implement effective upskilling programs:

Continuous skill gap audits – Regularly assess the skills needed to support business objectives and technological advancements.

Employee empowerment – Create an environment where learning is encouraged and employees feel supported in their development.

Career mobility – Link acquired skills with career advancement opportunities, making sure employees understand how upskilling benefits their long-term growth.

Mentorship programs – Foster mentorship initiatives to guide employees through the upskilling process.

Personalized development plans – Tailor learning paths to the individual needs of employees, ensuring relevant skills are acquired.

Technology integration – Use AI and other technologies to monitor skill levels and track progress in real time.

By focusing on these best practices, organisations can equip their workforce with the skills necessary to thrive in an AI-driven world. Tracking training progress and aligning skills development with business goals will help businesses maintain agility and stay competitive in an evolving marketplace.

As industries continue to adapt to the rapid advances in AI, the demand for upskilling is expected to grow. Businesses that prioritise these initiatives will not only improve their workforce’s capabilities but also enhance their overall competitiveness in an increasingly AI-driven economy.