Affluent travellers now seek flavour, wellness, and connection over luxury

SINGAPORE: The New Luxe Landscapes report of Marriott’s featured in a recent Peak Magazine article reveals an imposing change in the luxury travel narrative across Asia Pacific (APAC). With high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) representing approximately a third of the global elite by 2027, their effect is now felt, particularly in their travel habits, what destinations they go to, and what’s important to them.

Culinary journeys lead the way

For the second year running, food is the motivating force behind travel selections, with 88% of wealthy travellers scoring impressive culinary encounters as “important” or “very important.” From connoisseur dining to newly-discovered local delicacies, cuisine is no longer just a fixture to travel — it’s the highlight and the showstopper.

This trend is expected, yet significant. Eating at new bistros and cafes, relishing regional flavours, and even travelling with a food-first tour schedule is now a trademark of luxury exploration. It’s no longer just about pampering — it’s about getting to know a destination via food enjoyment.

Wellness, nature, and the rise of the rejuvenation retreat

Outside the culinary path, rich holidaymakers also seek emotional and physical rejuvenation. Wellness and the concept of well-being have become cornerstones of the luxury experience, predominantly among tourists aged 26 to 34. A conspicuous 86% of them mention wellness retreats as a major stimulus; they are attracted to destinations that offer spas, fitness centres, and all-inclusive escapes.

Taking nature-based trips is also another rising priority, with 84% of respondents cherishing absorption in natural environments. Whether it’s mountaineering in isolated countryside or wildlife chance meetings, tourists are seeking tranquillity and sustainability. However, Singapore is prominently an exception in this domain, with physical wellness activities resonating with just 8% of its luxury tourists.

Privacy, safety, and connection: The new pillars of luxury

Safety is no longer just an everyday worry — it’s become a crucial component of luxury. A notable 91% of wealthy travellers in APAC rank it as vital and indispensable, showing how peace of mind now goes hand in hand with elitism. This has impelled a strong move away from solo travel; only a mere 20% intend to travel unaccompanied this year.

Presently, luxury is being redefined as a collective experience. Family vacations, commemorative retreats, and friendship-focused travel are leading the itinerary. In Singapore, a rising movement sees one parent taking a child on a bonding travel while the other stays home — a model taken in by 25% of respondents.

Where they’re going and why it matters

While Europe’s popularity continues, a good number of affluent APAC travellers have decided to stay closer to home. Australia, Japan, and Hong Kong are at the top of the regional travel wish lists, with increasing curiosity in lesser-known destinations. Tourists and holidaymakers are exploring beyond Tokyo and Sydney to locations such as Fukuoka, Perth, and Canberra, seeking more confined, authentic experiences.

Planning is deliberate and habitually starts three months ahead of actual travel. Exploring online sources and endorsements from friends shape decisions, with Singaporeans proving the most autonomous, 61% chose to plot their own itineraries.

Marriott’s report also focuses on three developing luxury travel identities:

Venture Travellers merge business and pleasure, seeking locations with business appeal and cloistered dining spots (e.g., Japan, Australia, and China);

Experience Connoisseurs, mostly young tourists, value cultural encounters, sustainability, and personalisation. They’re more likely to travel alone and are known to be flippant travellers;

Timeless Adventurers choose profound cultural engagement and are willing to spend for authenticity and connection, preferring destinations such as Japan, Australia, and New Zealand.

A new chapter in global luxury travel

Asia Pacific’s wealthy travellers are no longer just pursuing international luxury trends; they’re the ones setting them. As affluence in the region surges, so too does the craving for evocative and purposeful travel manifested by connection, enhancement, and intention. Flash and fanfare are now on the sidelines. For these travellers, genuine luxury lies in experiences that stay long even after the journey ends.