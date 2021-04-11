Actress Fann Wong may enjoy baking but it doesn’t mean her son has a sweet tooth

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE – When your mom enjoys baking but you weren’t born with a sweet tooth aka the sad (yet adorable) truth behind actress Fann Wong’s great interest in baking and her son’s non-existent sweet tooth.

Yes, you read that right.

According to CNA Lifestyle News, mama Wong revealed that she has to chase her seven year-old son, Zed to taste the cakes she bakes during her most recent interview with Lianhe Zaobao.

The actress’s baker side took charge during the circuit baker and it seems that little Zed isn’t a big fan of such desserts.

She said: “My son doesn’t like desserts. Ever since he was young, he didn’t eat candies or cakes … he will not be tempted by sweet treats.”

Basically, he doesn’t have a sweet tooth.

Wong shared that she’s a lover of sweets and even joked about having another stomach specially for desserts.

“I always tell my husband that I am full and unable to take another bite, but I end up having dessert before we leave the restaurant,” she told Zaobao.

With that, the interview taught all of us where little Zed might’ve gotten his teeth from – which is his dad, actor Christopher Lee… thumbs up, guys (?).

It looks like the actress’s husband doesn’t have a sweet tooth either but he’s learned to appreciate some sweets every now and then (all thanks to her).

The best part is, there may be a chance of Wong turning this hobby into a business one day as she further mentioned to the Chinese news media that it’ll be in the spirit of fun.

“If I do sell my bakes, it is in the spirit of fun. I like to mix work and play together, where I can play seriously, just like being a judge in a contest,” she said.

This is in conjunction with Channel 8‘s upcoming baking competition, Creme De La Creme, where she stars as one of the judges alongside pastry Chef Janice Wong and actress Jeanette Aw.

Furthermore, Wong’s excited to see what the young contestants will be presenting on the show.

Stay tuned into the series as Creme De La Creme will be airing on Apr 28 at 8pm on Channel 8. /TISG

