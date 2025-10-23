Accusations online: TTSH defends its staff and S’poreans speak up for hospital

SINGAPORE: In the wake of recent allegations of mistreatment made online by a patient, Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) has issued not one but two statements in defence of its clinical team’s actions. In turn, many Singaporeans have spoken up for the hospital, expressing confidence that its staff acted appropriately.

On Oct 18, a woman claimed in a Facebook post that she had been “forcibly restrained” by a doctor one day before she was supposed to be discharged from the hospital. She posted a screenshot of the police report she had filed over the matter, which alleged that around 10 hospital personnel had held her down, including AETOS officers and that a drug was administered to her without her consent. She added that after this incident, she was sent to the Institute of Mental Health (IMH).

The woman wrote that she had filled the report not “out of anger… (but) out of the pain, humiliation, and trauma no patient should ever have to go through.”

The woman identified one doctor by name in the police report.

On Oct 21, TTSH put up a Facebook post saying that it was aware of the woman’s allegations and that these were being taken seriously.

The hospital stood behind how the clinical team had acted in the woman’s case, saying they were “guided by our foremost duty to ensure the safety and well-being of the patient. Our team acted swiftly, responsibly, and out of genuine concern to protect the patient under the circumstances.”

While TTSH acknowledged that these types of situations “can be misunderstood when taken out of their full context” and that the hospital respects people’s rights to share their experiences, it voiced concerns over how the team’s actions were represented and that the doctor’s name had been published online. Nevertheless, TTSH added that it continued to communicate with the patient and her family.

The post was met with a positive response, with many former patients saying they had always received professional and respectful treatment from the hospital staff of TTSH.

“I’ve been sent to ER many times n my late mother was under their care for many years and i also volunteered with them…one of d best public hospital…staff r kind and doctors, therapist and nurses always try their best for u even thou d hospital is overwhelm…many thanks to Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH),” wrote one.

The day after putting up its first post, TTSH added to its statement, saying that it was bound by patient confidentiality, which disallows disclosing details about patients’ cases, even when allegations are made against the hospital staff.

“Nonetheless, we are able to state that the staff identified in her police report was not in fact involved in the incident. Our clinical team has acted in accordance with medical protocols and their professional duty to protect the patient from further harm and safeguard the well-being of our staff and patients. Our hospital stands by the decision of our clinical teams.”

TTSH reiterated its support for its staff at the end of the post, saying that they “deserve to work without fear of public harassment based on incomplete or incorrect information.”

This show of support for its staff gained praise from commenters online. As one Facebook user wrote, “Great message as an employer to support all healthcare workers under your care. Additionally, good to see how this matter was tackled professionally!” /TISG

