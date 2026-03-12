A 63-year-old man lives with more than 30 cats in a three-room HDB flat, residents complain that it keeps getting worse

SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old resident on Tampines Street has been previously reported to have more than 30 cats living under his roof, making the unit so messy that it was almost impossible for others to move around peacefully. This caused other neighbors on the same floor to be disturbed and annoyed, and initially installed a wall and a door as a way to block off the cats from other units.

In an interview, a resident admitted that before the wall and the door was built, they would often smell the odor emanating from the cat and had to avoid waste and clutter every time they went out. Furthermore, the authorities had already made an initiative to remove most of the cats.

A 78-year-old neighbor stated: “After the authorities took away most of the cats, the situation improved a lot, which was a great relief.”

However, another 52-year-old neighbor recently reported that she heard noises outside her door, and was shocked to find nearly 10 cats of various sizes in the hallway. She declared: “The authorities only came to deal with it last month, and so many have appeared again in just one month. I’m really worried that the situation will get out of control again.”

When a reporter from Shin Min Daily News visited the unit, they discovered that there was a strong odor coming from the entrance, and some cats were seen. The homeowner declared that when the authorities tried to remove all the cats, they did not find all the hiding cats. Currently, there are two spayed/neutered cats in the house, and another 10 unspayed/unneutered cats.

“The youngest is only four months old. Many are inbred, and some carry genetic diseases, but I don’t have the means to take them to the vet,” the homeowner said.

