80,000 Buka Puasa refreshments to be offered at FairPrice stores this Ramadan

SINGAPORE: To support the Muslim community during Ramadan, 80,000 sets of Buka Puasa refreshments will be given out across 60 stores across the city-state, FairPrice announced on Thursday (Feb 19).

This is the 18th year that the FairPrice Group has been providing support to the community, and this year’s refreshment offerings include fresh apples courtesy of the FairPrice Foundation (FPF), which offers more nutritious options.

Until March 20, 2026, for 30 minutes before and after Buka Puasa, Muslim customers breaking their fast may choose between an apple, dates, or biscuits, along with a drink of either Fuze Tea, Lychee Rose Tea, Peach Mint Tea, Mango Green Tea, milk, an isotonic beverage, or water, while supplies last.

The list of Fairprice, Fairprice Finest, and Fairprice Xtra stores where Buka Puasa refreshments will be served may be found here.

Ramadan care packs & Buka Puasa event

Additionally, the FairPrice Foundation is distributing 650 Ramadan care packs and hosting a Buka Puasa event for Muslim beneficiaries.

On February 19 and 20, the FairPrice Foundation is distributing 500 Ramadan care packs to Yayasan Mendaki beneficiaries. These packs include apples, dates, fresh milk, and cooking paste, along with other essentials for breaking their fasts.

On March 4, the foundation will partner with the National Trades Union Congress to sponsor an event for Buka Puasa, the fast-breaking evening meal taken by Muslims during Ramadan. This will benefit over 100 beneficiaries from Yayasan Mendaki and union worker representatives, who will all receive a Ramadan care pack during the event.

Mini Hari Raya bazaars & festive promotions

From Feb 19 to March 25, FairPrice will offer special discounts on Ramadan and Hari Raya essentials in its stores and online. These include fresh and frozen foods, cleaning supplies, festive snacks, and drinks. Shoppers online should also expect exclusive voucher drops for even more savings.

During this period, customers should also talk to cashiers at stores to redeem Raya festive packets in-store with a minimum spend of $30 in a single receipt, limited to one redemption per transaction, while stocks last.

And from Feb 26 to March 25, there will be Hari Raya Mini Bazaars at 35 FairPrice stores across Singapore. Ready-to-eat festive treats, condiments, frozen processed food, desserts, and Hari Raya decorations will be on offer at these mini bazaars.

Finally, from February 19 to March 22, FairPrice shoppers can enjoy a refreshing treat at selected Cantine outlets with a special promotion offering two Ice Spin Banung for S$3.

“Ramadan is a season of mindfulness and deep communal bonds. By bringing our Buka Puasa refreshments and Mini Bazaars directly into the heart of our neighbourhoods, we hope to make the festive spirit accessible to everyone. We believe that by supporting our Muslim customers and community partners, we help weave a stronger, more inclusive social fabric for all Singaporeans,” said David Goh, Chief Executive Officer, Supermarket, Cheers, and Unity.

/TISG

