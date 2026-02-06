// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, February 6, 2026
Photo: FairPrice rolls out S$8 return vouchers to ease last-minute Chinese New Year spending for Singaporeans from Feb 5 to 16 @ FairPrice Group
Singapore NewsIn the Hood
1 min.Read

FairPrice rolls out S$8 return vouchers to ease last-minute Chinese New Year spending for Singaporeans from Feb 5 to 16

Nick Karean
By Nick Karean

SINGAPORE: FairPrice Group has launched a fresh round of return vouchers to help Singaporeans manage rising festive grocery bills ahead of Chinese New Year.

FairPrice Group announced that from Feb 5 to Feb 16, shoppers will receive an S$8 FairPrice Return Voucher for every S$100 nett spent in a single receipt at all FairPrice, FairPrice Finest, and FairPrice Xtra outlets. The promotion applies to all payment modes, including CDC Supermarket Vouchers and Linkpoints.

Each transaction can earn up to four return vouchers. These vouchers can be used from the next day of issue until March 3, with no minimum spend required. FairPrice said the move is meant to help shoppers stretch their budgets during peak festive shopping days.

The initiative forms part of FairPrice Group’s wider Chinese New Year support measures. These include a price freeze on some grocery items, including vegetables, during the festive period. The group has also extended operating hours at selected outlets, with 156 stores remaining open on the first day of the Chinese New Year.

See also  NUS graduate: Couples should work as a team and be less calculative

FairPrice Group chief executive Vipul Chawla said the timing was deliberate, as many households are making final preparations. “With less than two weeks to the start of the Chinese New Year, we know that many Singaporeans will be rushing to complete the final stretch of their festive preparations,” he said. He added that the vouchers and other measures aim to ensure families can access daily essentials throughout the festive season.

The return vouchers follow an earlier S$6 voucher issued in January alongside the government’s CDC support package. Together, the measures reflect how large retailers are responding to cost pressures during major holidays, when food spending often rises the fastest.

