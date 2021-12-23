7 F&B outlets shut down for breaching COVID-19 safe management measures, 2 others fined

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Amid stepped-up enforcement checks conducted over the weekend, seven food and beverage (F&B) establishments were ordered to close, while two others were given a fine for failing to adhere to safe management measures (SMM).

“Operators and members of the public are reminded to observe SMMs for the year-end period,” said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) in a press release on Wednesday (Dec 22).

The agency announced that seven F&B outlets were shut down for SMMs and Vaccination Differentiated SMMs (VDS) breaches, such as failing to minimise interaction between staff and customers and failing to put in place a system to perform checks on the vaccination status of patrons before their entry.

- Advertisement 1-

Meanwhile, two other F&B outlets were given composition fines for breaching SMMs, such as failing to ensure a safe distance of at least one metre between seated customers and failing to ensure SafeEntry check-in by every customer entering the premises.

“Strict compliance with SMMs (including VDS) is critical for everyone’s safety, particularly amid the global risk of the Omicron variant,” said MSE. “During the year-end festive period, agencies will continue to step up checks on F&B outlets to ensure that VDS and SMMs are strictly adhered to,” it noted.

Firm enforcement action will be taken against operators and individuals who do not comply with SMMs, including the proper wearing of masks, said MSE.

Enforcement action includes prosecution and the revocation of licences.

The seven F&B premises ordered to close for varying durations are as follows: Angel Bar Beer (5001 Beach Road #02-23 Golden Mile Complex), HARU (3 Magazine Road #01-01), PUB 98 (237 Joo Chiat Road), Mohican Pub & Music Lounge (26 Madras Street), Euphoria (19 Tanglin Road Tanglin Shopping Centre B1-28), Club Hermes (161 Kitchener Road) and The Tanglin Gin Jungle (26B Dempsey Road). More details can be found here.

- Advertisement 2-

CY Bistro (5001 Beach Road #B1-05/06 Golden Mile Complex) and Thong Lor (5001 Beach Road #02-24 Golden Mile Complex) were fined S$1,000 for breaching SMMs. /TISG

Read related: Duxton Hill Café ordered to close for breaching Covid-19 safety measures, urges customers to be more responsible

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg