Sunday, August 24, 2025
Photo: Singapore Police Force
38-year-old man charged in court after Orchard hotel guests report phones, wallets were stolen from their rooms

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A 38-year-old man was charged in court on Saturday (Aug 23) following his arrest in connection with two burglaries at Orchard Rendezvous Hotel along Tanglin Road.

In a statement, the police said they received two separate reports of theft between Aug 19 and 21.

The first case was lodged on Aug 19, when a resident reported that his mobile phone had gone missing from his hotel room. Two days later, another resident contacted the police to report that both his mobile phone and wallet had been stolen.

Following investigations and a review of CCTV footage, officers identified the suspect and arrested him on Thursday (Aug 21). Police added that the second victim’s phone and wallet were recovered from the man during the arrest.

If convicted of burglary, the accused faces a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

