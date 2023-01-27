27-year-old Singaporean man asks if it’s ‘unnatural to be sleeping in the same room as my parents?’

SINGAPORE — A young man asked for the opinions of fellow Reddit users after his colleagues found it “unnatural” for him to sleep in the same room as his parents.

The 27-year-old man, who posted on r/askSingapore on Thursday (Jan 26), said, “All along I have thought nothing much about this arrangement, it seemed fine to me. Until recently, when my colleagues learnt that I share a room with my parents. They found it unnatural, as it seems like I do not have my own personal space, although I can agree with them to a certain extent. And there was a conversation that came up where I could possibly rent a room outside by myself.”

His parents, however, see no need for him to rent his own place until marriage “as it doesn’t make economical sense in Singapore.” In the meantime, the arrangement also allows him to save money.

“Maybe if I have a girlfriend, I might see the need to rent an apartment so that we can have our own personal space, but I don’t see any need to move out anytime soon”, he added.

The bottom line is, I wanted to hear your thoughts of a 27-year-old, Male, still sharing a room with his parents?” he asked.

He explained further that he used to share a room with his brother while his sister and his parents had their own rooms, but a few years ago, when the family moved to a smaller place, the small size of one bedroom meant only his brother could fit there, and so he bunked with his parents in the bigger master bedroom.

One netizen wrote that “It isnt common but understandable in ur circumstances,” adding the suggestion that sharing a double-deck bed with his brother may solve the issue.

“Or he could do 2 loft beds with desks under,” suggested another.

The young man said, however, that his brother’s girlfriend comes over every so often, which could make things awkward.

Another Reddit user asked, “Just a thought – will sleeping in the living room be better as it would also give your parents some space?”

Unfortunately, the post owner’s living room is not very big either.

By and large, most netizens were unbothered by the sleeping setup.

“Why bother what other people think?” one wrote.

/TISG

