21 y/o poly grad says parents told him to ‘pay up’ S$1k monthly rent after finding out he didn’t apply to uni this year

SINGAPORE: A 21-year-old polytechnic graduate shared on social media that his parents are now charging him rent, demanding about S$1,000 a month for the same room he has lived in since childhood.

In a post on the r/askSingapore subreddit, he said his parents began telling him to “pay up” as soon as they found out he had not applied to any universities this year.

“My parents have started asking me for money for rent in my room. They said, ‘If you aren’t studying, then you need to pay up,’” he wrote, adding that earlier this year, they also told him that if he failed to get into either NUS or NTU, he would have to cover all his university fees on his own.

Unfortunately, the young man couldn’t bring himself to submit any applications because of his disabilities (level 3 autism, ADHD, bipolar disorder, and anxiety disorder), which make it difficult for him to communicate effectively during interviews, and also because he had what he called a “dogwater GPA” of below 3.0.

Despite this, he said he isn’t sitting around doing nothing. He plans to apply to university next year and, in the meantime, is trying to build a business and earn some income. He even told his parents to give him a bit of time, but according to him, they’re still pressing him for the money as though it should just appear out of thin air.

”My parents want the money to appear like magic right now,” he said. “Is this even realistic? A poly graduate and parents already asking for rent? Everyday I think to myself, why is life so much harder for me than it is for everyone else? I am born broken. I feel so broken.”

“It’s time to grow up.”

In the discussion thread, one Singaporean Redditor advised, “Breath. You just need to find where you fit. Steve Jobs was on the spectrum. Imagine if he just panic attack and rage quit. He found what works for him and went with it without looking back. Take it one day at a time and make progress.”

Another commented, “It sucks to hear about the situation you’re in now, and I know the words of strangers on the internet may not be impactful to you in any way, but how you perceive things are how they will appear to you. There’s no changing that fact. If you’re focused on the bad then there’s no chance you’re ever going to see the good in things.”

A few Redditors, however, came in with much tougher responses. One asked him, “What advice do you want? To tell you it is fine to complain and blame your parents and the world and assume no responsibility? You can continue to see yourself as a disabled and born broken guy, and hence only scoring poor results, or you can see what you can do and go do something.”

They added, “Why are your grades poor? If they are poor, you accept responsibility and go to work then. Go make money and be useful!!! Your parents asking for rent must be their way to make you get your butt off to go push yourself harder. It’s time to grow up.”

