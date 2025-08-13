2 SG-registered cars nabbed for reportedly offering illegal ride-hailing services at JB’s Legoland

SINGAPORE: According to an Aug 9 (Saturday) report in the Malaysian daily China Press, the drivers of two vehicles registered in Singapore were apprehended in Johor Bahru after they allegedly offered illegal ride-hailing services at Legoland. This occurred around 12:00 noon that day.

Photos of officials rounding up the errant drivers were posted on the Facebook group page 柔新关卡Both Checkpoint 分享站 shortly after the incident, but the post has since been taken down. The pictures, taken outside Legoland, showed cars from Johor’s Road Transport Department.

“You catch me, I catch you, we hurt each other and see who will hurt the most: Singapore dollar or Malaysian ringgit car price,” the post’s caption read.

One of the multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) whose drivers allegedly offered illegal transport services, a black Toyota Alphard, was shown to have a license plate from Singapore.

China Press quoted a man it identified as Mr Chen as saying two vehicles registered in Singapore were going to bring individuals back from Legoland to Singapore when the Malaysian enforcement officers arrived on the scene, and the drivers were apprehended.

The report added that there have been complaints to the authorities from the public regarding the provision of such offers of illegal transport. When China Press went to Legoland the following day, no large group of Singapore-registered vehicles was seen waiting, although there were some vehicles that had private-hire stickers issued by Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA).

A Legoland hotel staff member said that he saw JPJ officers briefly in the morning.

On its part, the LTA has also stepped up efforts to apprehend drivers who provide illegal point-to-point services. In June, in a joint enforcement operation with the Singapore Tourism Board, it announced that eight such drivers had been caught.

These drivers had been ferrying passengers to the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple and Museum in Chinatown, as well as to Gardens by the Bay at Marina Gardens Drive. Their foreign-registered vehicles have been impounded. Upon inspection, the drivers were cleared of providing unlicensed tourist guiding activities, the authority added at the time.

“LTA will continue to act against drivers who provide illegal point-to-point services using vehicles without public service vehicle licences. Offenders face a fine of up to $3,000 and/or six months’ jail. Their vehicles may also be forfeited,” wrote LTA.

The authority also warned the public against using illegal point-to-point services, because as these vehicles do not have proper licensing and insurance, they pose serious risks to the people who ride in them, particularly if an accident takes place. /TISG

