2 ang moh teens allegedly give passerby middle finger while skateboarding recklessly on Orchard Rd

The netizen alleged that the teenagers were even skateboarding in the mall.

Photo: FB screengrab/Complaint Singapore

Hana O

Singapore – A member of the public took to social media to share an encounter with two teens allegedly skateboarding recklessly on Orchard Road, one of whom gives the passerby the middle finger.

Facebook user Ellena Elly uploaded an incident on Sunday (Mar 21) to the community page Complaint Singapore.

“These two Caucasian teenagers were skateboarding recklessly along the busy roads of Orchard Road,” wrote the netizen. According to the post, Ellena Elly was turning into the lobby of the Hilton Hotel when the teens “suddenly appeared out of nowhere.”

“Luckily, we managed to stop in time. One of the teenagers showed us the middle finger.”

The concerned individual wondered if they were allowed to skateboard along roads and walkways, noting “they pose a danger to themselves and the people around them because they are speeding and skateboarding so dangerously along the road and walkway.”

There were photos of the teens attached in the post taken by the netizen.

Photo: FB screengrab/Complaint Singapore

Facebook user Pearlyn Chan confirmed also having encountered the teens. “I saw them yesterday too. They even do skate in the mall and almost knock on me. Imagine if an old person? They’ll not siam in time. I was quite angry to see it too,” she said in a comment.

Members from the online community highlighted that the increase of similar reckless behaviour should merit attention from the authorities.

“At Martina Bay Sands outside and underpasses along Singapore River, you get to see this more often nowadays,” said Facebook user Aili Woo.

Netizen Da Shan added, “Authorities should look into this as it’s happening everywhere before someone gets injured or killed.”/TISG

Read related: Video of skateboarding youths harassing elderly man goes viral

