17 weeks’ jail time for man who climbed public toilet sink to film couple having sex

Singapore — An Indian national who took videos of a couple engaged in sexual intercourse more than once was given a 17-week jail sentence on Monday (Aug 16) after he pleaded guilty to three counts of voyeurism.

Kuppusamy Karthik, 36, who works as a driver, was aware that the couple was in the habit of using a shower cubicle in a public toilet within Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park to have sex, and waited for the opportunity to record their encounters, even climbing on a sink in order to get a better view of the act.

He first saw the couple entering the bathroom together on the afternoon of Oct 28, 2020, when he was at the park, relaxing at the Activity Lawn and Therapeutic Garden of the park.

As his curiosity aroused, he followed the couple into the toilet and went into the handicapped stall beside the cubicle the couple entered.

Karthik, having climbed the sink in the handicapped stall, first saw the couple showering together naked. When they proceeded to have sex, he began filming a video and took between four and five pictures of the pair.

Returning to the park on Oct 30 at around the same time, between 5 and 6 o’clock in the afternoon, Karthik lay in wait for the couple. When they went into the toilet to have sex, he again took a video of them in the act.

The following month, on Nov 19, he returned to the park and entered another public toilet to record three videos. One of the videos he recorded captured a woman using the bathroom.

On Nov 22, a man reported Karthik to the police, claiming that the driver was looking at his girlfriend while she urinated.

When the police investigated, they found the videos on Karthik’s phone in his stored data.

He was arrested at 3.35 am that day.

The charges of voyeurism he admitted to included intentionally recording victims in private acts without their consent, which are the sexual acts of the couple and that of the woman using the bathroom. According to Yahoo Singapore, three other similar charges were considered in his sentencing.

On the charges of voyeurism, the driver could have landed in jail for as long as two years, been made to pay a fine, or caned, or a combination of the three penalties. /TISG

