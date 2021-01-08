Domestic worker who filmed herself bathing an elderly man for TikTok gets arrested for voyeurism

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A domestic worker in Singapore was arrested for voyeurism after she uploaded a video of herself bathing an elderly man for TikTok.

Facebook user Amex Chew took to Facebook page Singapore FDWs & Employers Support Group on Saturday (Jan 2) to bring proper online etiquette regarding social media content to the public’s attention.

Mr Chew shared the video sent to him by a concerned member who wished to increase awareness on the limitations of what could be posted online.

The video involves a domestic worker in a bathroom with an elderly man who was shirtless. The woman glances numerous times at the camera, which appeared to be set up by her. She directs the showerhead at the man to bath him.

Members from the online community lambasted the domestic worker’s actions, noting she had crossed a line. Many called her actions to be “disgusting, shameless and irresponsible.”

A follow-up comment by Mr Chew mentioned that the elderly man’s son came across the post and realised it was his father in the video.

“Let this post or incident remind and warn members not to commit such acts exposing your wards in such manner,” said Mr Chew. “If your employer reports you to the police or MOM (Ministry of Manpower), you had better standby to pack your luggage and take the next available flight home.”

The video has since been taken down from the Facebook page and the woman’s TikTok account.

According to an asiaone.com report, the police confirmed having arrested the 32-year-old domestic worker for voyeurism on Sunday (Jan 3), a day after the video went viral on social media.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Furthermore, a spokesperson from Advance Link International maid agency told Chinese newspaper Lianhe Zaobao that domestic helpers should respect their employers’ privacy, including sharing photos or videos taken in their homes.

Voyeurism has been clinically described as a perverse behaviour involving deliberate and willful intrusion of someone’s privacy. If convicted for the offence, a person can be jailed for up to two years, fined, caned, or a combination of these, noted singaporelegaladvice.com.

