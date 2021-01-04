Domestic helper films herself bathing elderly man on TikTok, draws outrage online

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A TikTok video of a domestic helper filming herself as she gave an elderly man a bath has garnered backlash among the online community.

On Saturday (Jan 2), Facebook user Amex Chew took to Singapore FDWs & Employers Support Group page to raise awareness among members regarding proper online etiquette and social media content.

Mr Chew received a video of a domestic helper filming herself while she assisted an elderly man take a bath. The video was uploaded on TikTok, a popular social media platform and go-to destination of short clips.

The woman could be seen glancing at the camera which appears to have been set up by her beforehand. The video shared by Mr Chew censored the elderly man’s face; however, a mothership.sg report stated that the original TikTok video showed the man’s face clearly.

In his post, Mr Chew explained that he was sharing the video on behalf of another member. “What is wrong with her brain?” he asked. “Members, please don’t do such things which I have been advocating all this while,” Mr Chew added. “This is a very wrong attitude,” added the contributor.

With over 380 comments to date, members from the online community lambasted the woman for her behaviour. Netizens called her actions “disgusting, disrespectful, brainless and crazy,” all for wanting to go viral.

“Never focused on her job. What if an accident happened? Shameless and so irresponsible,” said Facebook user Ana Enileugam.

Many took it upon themselves to share the video on the employers’ support page hoping for the right people to see the footage. “This is very, very humiliating for the old man and this is not at all acceptable,” said Facebook user Marla Rai.

In a comment on Sunday evening (Jan 3), Mr Chew updated the public that the elderly man’s son saw the post through the mothership.sg report and realized it was his father in the video. “He requested me for the original video for his consideration to take actions (sic) against the helper and also to delete the post,” said Mr Chew.

“Let this post or incident remind and warn members not to commit such acts exposing your wards in such manner,” said Mr Chew. “If your employer reports you to the police or MOM (Ministry of Manpower), you had better standby to pack your luggage and take the next available flight home.”

