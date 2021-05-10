17 injured during police van and lorry accident along Jurong Port Road

- Advertisement -

Singapore – An accident involving a police van and a lorry at the Jalan Buroh and Jurong Port Road junction left 17 injured and taken to the hospital.

News of the incident was shared by Facebook page Traffic accident.SG on Saturday (May 8). According to the post, the accident happened on May 7 at about 9:02 pm.

The accident resulted in five police officers and 12 passengers, including the lorry driver, injured, the post noted.

In the attached video, the lorry’s windshield and front bumper appeared to have been smashed and detached while the rear door of the police van was open.

Police vehicles, multiple ambulances, as well as paramedics and firefighters were also spotted by the road near the scene of the accident.

The police confirmed the accident, noting that 17 people, aged 20 to 44, sustained minor injuries.

The injured individuals were conveyed to the National University Hospital (NUH) while conscious, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

Police investigations are ongoing./TISG

