‘14 hours is crazy’: Worker earning S$6K questions long work hours in Singapore

SINGAPORE: An Indonesian worker who’s currently earning S$6,000 a month took to Reddit to ask locals if “working from 9 am to 11 pm almost every day is actually normal in Singapore.”

The 30-year-old wrote on the r/askSingapore forum that they’ve been operating on a punishing schedule of up to 14 hours a day and have even been putting in hours on weekends.

“I keep telling myself it’s just ‘startup life’ or ‘SG hustle culture,’ but I honestly can’t tell anymore if I’m getting a normal experience or getting cooked.”

They explained that they moved to Singapore some time ago for a creative role at a tech company, where they handle a mix of video editing, AI content production, prompt engineering, and motion graphics.

“I genuinely like the work,” they said, but admitted that their routine has started to feel a bit draining. Most days are just work, then home, then sleep, on repeat. They added that they can go an entire weekend without speaking to anyone face-to-face, and it has made them realise how much they miss having a proper social circle.

“What does a reasonable workload actually look like for someone in a creative/production role here?” they asked others.

“Also, [do you have] any recommendations for communities, meetups, hobby groups, or hangout spots? An Indonesian community would be nice, but honestly, I’m open to anything—sports, board games, art stuff, expat groups, whatever’s chill.”

Regarding pay, they asked locals what the salary benchmark would be for someone in their role.

“I have zero idea what the going rate is in SG, and I don’t want to lowball myself the next time pay comes up. I was promised to get increment if I can achieve my boss expectations (but there is no contract to it), and it really is tiring to work, sleep, work, sleep nonstop. It’s nice to know there is a future for me, but it’s a bit scary to not have any fixed guarantee to it. If anyone’s in a similar lane or hires for one, I would love a ballpark.”

“14 hours is crazy.”

Many were shocked by the post author’s demanding work schedule, with several commenters saying it is “definitely not normal” in the country and calling the conditions unsustainable.

“I apologise for the treatment you receive in Singapore. These are unhealthy work hours. You can look for another job,” one comment read.

“A 14-hour workday for S$6k is way under the norm. That’s similar to earning S$3.5k if you work a typical 8-hour workday. Are there any RSU (restricted stock unit)? If not, that’s just mad,” another chimed in.

“14-hour days is not startup hustle, that’s just exploitation, lah. If they’re not paying you at least S$4-5k for that grind, you’re basically subsidising the company,” a third wrote.

“14 hours is crazy. I remember I did 15-16 hours per shift for conscription service, and a lot of people went crazy. So you better take it easy. Maybe you can get yourself into Pokémon and One Piece TCG. There are a lot of trade shows too. You need to enjoy yourself; if not, your long working hours will not do you any good in the long run,” a fourth added.

Some users, however, pushed back, saying such working hours are more common than people think in certain industries.

“Super common. It’s very normal to work 10-11 hrs per day and weekends too. In particular, if you are not Singaporean/PR because you can’t just quit a bad job,” one said.

“I’m not at all advocating it, but the hours are normal. And the thing is, the more creative professionals here ask to be paid, the higher the likelihood companies begin looking for remote talent they only have to pay a third to half your salary for. It’s already happened where I work. Friends in other organisations can concur,” another commented.

In other news, a man is seeking advice online after his mother, who “chased him out of their home” in 2024, is now demanding that he financially support both her and his father.

Detailing his dilemma on a local forum, he shared that his relationship with his mother had already been strained long before he was forced to leave.

Read more: ‘She chased me out’: Man says mum now demands financial support years later