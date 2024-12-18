SINGAPORE: After a netizen took to social media to complain about an order of french fries that cost $13.20, commenters on his post reminded him that diners are aware of prices because eateries post them.

Those who find prices too expensive have the option of not buying.

In a Dec 15 post on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group page, the netizen posted a photo of the fries and a receipt from an eatery called dal.komm COFFEE at Marina Square that showed the price of the fries.

“$13.20 fries what? Just normal fries dipped in oil, and there’s no truffles,” he wrote. He clarified, however, that he was not the one who had purchased the french fries but just wanted to draw attention to “the astronomical cost of eating out nowadays.”

In a comment to his post, he implied that his wife had ordered the fries and was happy to pay, while he just kept quiet. This caused a netizen to write that while the one who paid made no noise, he was making noise about it.

Commenters told him that as long as a restaurant is transparent about prices, it’s not an issue. One pointed out that restaurants at Marina Square are not known to be cheap, as rental rates play a big part in the equation.

Based on the receipt, the eatery was not inexpensive, as it showed that a slice of cake cost $9.80, a double serving of vanilla ice cream cost $9.20, and a large green tea latte went for $8.80.

In other words, if the post author wanted cheaper meals, he could have gone to many other coffee shops and hawker centres. Another commenter said that if he wants cheaper french fries, he should buy a frozen pack at a grocery store and fry it himself.

One netizen pointed out that the price of fries at the American fast food chain Five Guys is about the same. A quick check shows this to be fairly accurate, as a large order of fries at Five Guys Singapore costs $11.

Another commenter wrote, “Next time you may consider a restaurant called MacDonalds… for french fries… it’s nice, and the price is affordable too. They have many outlets in Singapore.”

One pointed out that, to be fair, the order of fries looked delicious. /TISG

