1 in 7 older adults in Singapore is a caregiver: SMU poll

SINGAPORE: A survey conducted by Singapore Management University’s (SMU) Centre for Research on Successful Ageing (ROSA) has found that one in seven older adults in Singapore is also a caregiver, with many grappling with having to balance their caregiving duties, full-time work and their own health issues.

ROSA polled 7,700 Singapore residents between the ages of 48 and 79. It found that close to half of older caregivers are still working full-time and more than half of these caregivers are women. The survey also found that about 24 per cent of caregivers have to take care of more than one person.

Over half of the caregivers’ wards are aged 80 and above, and 66 per cent of these wards suffer from mobility problems and physical weakness due to their advanced years.

The poll also found that a hefty 34 per cent of caregiver suffer from at least two chronic diseases themselves. With a lot of their care and attention going to their wards, the caregivers often ignore their own health, causing their conditions to worsen.

Interestingly, only about 50 per cent of the caregivers surveyed were aware of the increasing number of care services that are available to them. A whopping 80 per cent of respondents have never used such resources.