The Independent Logo
Menu

SG News

1 in 7 older adults in Singapore is a caregiver: SMU poll

Depositphotos/sweet_tomato

Featured News | Singapore News

1 in 7 older adults in Singapore is a caregiver: SMU poll

Author AvatarJewel Stolarchuk
|April 11, 2025

SINGAPORE: A survey conducted by Singapore Management University’s (SMU) Centre for Research on Successful Ageing (ROSA) has found that one in seven older adults in Singapore is also a caregiver, with many grappling with having to balance their caregiving duties, full-time work and their own health issues.

ROSA polled 7,700 Singapore residents between the ages of 48 and 79. It found that close to half of older caregivers are still working full-time and more than half of these caregivers are women. The survey also found that about 24 per cent of caregivers have to take care of more than one person.

Over half of the caregivers’ wards are aged 80 and above, and 66 per cent of these wards suffer from mobility problems and physical weakness due to their advanced years.

The poll also found that a hefty 34 per cent of caregiver suffer from at least two chronic diseases themselves. With a lot of their care and attention going to their wards, the caregivers often ignore their own health, causing their conditions to worsen.

Interestingly, only about 50 per cent of the caregivers surveyed were aware of the increasing number of care services that are available to them. A whopping 80 per cent of respondents have never used such resources.

The poll highlights a critical need for policies supporting elderly caregivers, especially given the fact that Singapore is a rapidly ageing society. ROSA recommends that strengthening financial and workplace support, increasing awareness and accessibility of care services, and incorporating caregiver health checks into national health programs could better help caregivers with necessary assistance, while helping them cut down on stress and burnout.

Hot this week

Topics

  • Asia
  • Business

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Singaporeans call man who robbed his grandmother of S$280K life savings ‘absolutely heartless’
Singapore News-April 10, 2025
‘True heroes’: Migrant workers who rescued those trapped in River Valley Road fire showered with praise
In the Hood-April 10, 2025
Is Singapore’s investor dominance fading? Eight APAC rivals surge into the top 25
Business|Singapore News-April 10, 2025
Chan Chun Sing sidesteps question on cooling-off period for exiting NMPs
PAP-April 10, 2025
Masagos Zulkifli says Calvin Cheng’s Gaza comments are ‘unacceptable’ but netizens seek stronger action
Singapore Politics-April 10, 2025
SDP calls on Govt to cut GST back to 7% given impact of US tariffs on Singaporeans
SDP-April 10, 2025
PSP NCMPs feel “bittersweet” at what appears to be last parliamentary sitting before GE2025
PSP|Singapore Politics-April 10, 2025
SkillsFuture uptake increased in 2024, but some Singaporeans say it still doesn’t lead to jobs
Singapore News-April 10, 2025
Man leaves $60K watch in public to see if anyone takes it—but no one does
Singapore News-April 9, 2025
Has Ivan Lim bid goodbye to a potential career in politics? Or does he deserve a second chance?
PAP-April 9, 2025
Why is the PAP so enamoured with Ng Chee Meng?
PAP-April 9, 2025
GE2025: SDP Dr Paul Tambyah’s five priorities for Singapore revealed at Pang Sua AMA
SDP|Singapore Politics-April 9, 2025