Money Heist gets a Korean remake

One of the biggest hit TV series on Netflix right now is Money Heist. You may not have watched it yet but I’m sure you have heard of it or know someone who watches it.

The Netflix series is set to get a Korean remake, according to insider reports. BH Entertainment and ZIUM Content are currently in talks with Netflix for the remake.

“It’s true that we’ve taken steps toward a remake of ‘Money Heist’ with the production company ZIUM Content and the OTT (over-the-top) streaming service Netflix. However, we’ve only shared the relevant content so far and nothing has been decided in concrete yet,” a source from BH Entertainment told Sports Kyunghyang.

A lot of fans used the quarantine period to watch all four seasons of the hit Netflix series. It is the most-watched non-English series on Netflix and third most popular show on IMDB. To quote PolicyWise, the red jumpsuit, Dali mask, and Bella ciao all have historical significance and succeeded in bringing various people together. It’s easy to see ourselves in one (or more) of these flawed characters.

For your information, BH Entertainment manages South Korean stars like Lee Byung Hun, Yoo Ji Tae, Go Soo, Han Hyo Joo, Han Ji Min, Kim Go Eun, and more. The company has also been exploring collaboration opportunities with U.S.-based company Black Box Management.

Money Heist (Spanish: La Casa De Papel) is a Spanish heist crime drama series created by Alex Pina. The show traces two long-prepared heists led by the Professor (Alvaro Morte), one on the Royal Mint of Spain and one on the Bank of Spain. The series was initially intended as a limited series to be told in two parts. It had its original run of 15 episodes on Spanish network Antena 3 from May 2, 2017, through November 23 2017.

Netflix acquired global streaming rights in late 2017. It re-cut the series into 22 shorter episodes and released them worldwide, beginning with the first part on December 20 2017, followed by the second part on April 6 2018. In April 2018, Netflix renewed the series with a significantly increased budget for 16 new episodes total. Part 3, with eight episodes, was released on July 19 2019. Part 4, also with eight episodes, was released on April 3 2020. A documentary involving the producers and the cast premiered on Netflix the same day, titled Money Heist: The Phenomenon (Spanish: La casa de papel: El Fenómeno).